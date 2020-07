Hair fall is a common problem that many women face. Sometimes it may indicate some underlying health conditions like thyroid disorder or some other hormonal problems or maybe a scalp infection. However, more often than not, it is due to your own carelessness. You don’t need to panic if you are shedding a few strands every day. This is perfectly normal. But if you feel the problem is getting out of hand and you find strands of hair everywhere in your house, you need to wake up to the fact that maybe you have a real problem. There are a few things that you can do to avoid this problem. But if nothing works, you must consult a doctor. Also Read - Hair care mistakes you must avoid to save your tresses

Here are a few things that you must avoid doing always if you want to minimize your hair fall. Also Read - 7 tips to avoid a puffy face in the morning

Avoid touching your hair

Most of have the unconscious habit of touching our hair. You may do this if you are awkward, to pass the time, if you are day dreaming or may be just because you can. But this seemingly innocent habit can be bad for your hair. When you run your fingers through your hair every now and then, it may pull at the hair and break it loose. This habit also creates friction and weaken the roots. So, if you are one of those persons whose hands keep going unconsciously to their hair, stop immediately before you lose more hair. Also Read - The humble garlic can make you look young and beautiful

Avoid combing your hair when it is wet

Don’t reach for your comb when your hair is still wet after you wash it. Unlike dry hair, which doesn’t stretch and bounce when pulled, wet hair can get damaged easily. Wait for your hair to dry completely before you run a comb through them. This will prevent unwanted hair loss.

Avoid washing your hair with very hot water

This is the first rule of taking care of your hair. Ask any expert, and he will tell you that you must wash your hair with lukewarm water. You must avoid extreme temperature when you are washing your hair. Water that is too hot or too cold will have an adverse effect on hair follicles and may cause long term damage too. This leads to excessive hair fall. Sometimes, you may use cold water. But never ever use hot water.

Avoid frequent use of heated hair styling devices

You must have noticed that people who frequent salons to get their hair styled experience more hair fall. This may probably due to the fact that these professional stylists use heated tools to style your hair. Be careful about this if you want to prevent hair fall. Always maintain some distance between the hair dryer and your hair. Try not to use heated curlers and instead go for the old fashioned ones. Straighteners are another danger because it literally irons your hair. Frequent use may damage your follicles and cause hair fall. Practice moderation and learn to do it the right way to minimize this effect.