As much as we know that we shouldn’t be washing our hair frequently but it can be difficult to ignore gross and greasy hair. That means shampoo if a pretty integral part of our daily regimen. But the majority of the formulas available in the market are full of ingredients touted harmful for your hair. So it can be quite problematic to choose the one good for your hair. “Shampoos work to cleanse the hair and scalp. Sometimes the hair may be oily with a flaky scalp and one may need an anti-dandruff shampoo to sort out the fungal overgrowth