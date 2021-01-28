As much as we know that we shouldn’t be washing our hair frequently, but it can be difficult to ignore gross and greasy hair. That means shampoo if a pretty integral part of our daily regimen. But the majority of the formulas available in the market are full of ingredients touted harmful for your hair. So, it can be quite problematic to choose the one good for your hair. Also Read - 3 natural DIY shampoos for healthy, clean and soft hair

"Shampoos work to cleanse the hair and scalp. Sometimes, the hair may be oily with a flaky scalp, and one may need an anti-dandruff shampoo to sort out the fungal overgrowth on the scalp. Some may have oily scalp and roots, but the hair tips may be dry, frizzy, or may have split ends. In such cases, it is better to use one for oily scalp," explained Dr Sirisha Singh, Dermatologist.

Shampoo Ingredients You Need To Avoid

Whether you wash your hair once or every day, picking the right shampoo will definitely benefit damaged hair. So, we asked Dr Singh to throw some light on the ki ingredients that one should choose and avoid when it comes to shampoo. Here are the ingredients you might want to give a miss.

Sulphates

A common chemical used in shampoos, sulphates are “chemical detergents that clear out the dust and grime for your scalp. They can be very harsh, especially for people with dry, frizzy, or curly hair. You may look for a shampoo that has sodium lauryl sulfoacetate as the detergent,” added the dermatologist.

Paraben

The expert elaborated that parabens are preservatives used to increase the shelf life of cosmetics. They interfere with the hormones, and there are some reports of there being a link with cancer. A shampoo that does not have parabens may have a shorter life, but it is not worth the risk. Plus, people run out of shampoo bottles quickly, so this should not be an issue.

Formaldehyde

It is a form of preservative used in shampoos that can lead to skin problems. “Formaldehyde has been linked to dermatitis and occasional reports of blood cancer. It is better to use a shampoo that contains sodium benzoate, benzyl alcohol or sorbic acid as preservatives.”

Phthalates

They are gelling agents used in some shampoos, mousse, hairsprays, and conditioners. Dr Singh explains that these are used as binding agents, and may cause allergic reactions, infertility, and low sperm count.

Hexachlorophene And Triclosan

Both are antibacterial currently used in a wide range of consumer goods but may cause allergic or irritant reactions on the scalp skin. They are often used as antiseptic agents.

Shampoo Ingredients You Should Choose

Not all ingredients in your shampoos are harmful, some ingredients can be beneficial for your hair and scalp health. Here are all the ingredients good for your hair, as suggested by the expert.