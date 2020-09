Amla has anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties that can stop dandruff and also the itching caused by it.

It won’t be wrong to say that amla or Indian Gooseberry is the most underrated fruit. It has a slightly bitter and sour taste, which many people don’t like. But the health benefits of this humble fruit are aplenty. Amla is the richest natural source of vitamin C, and also contains a decent amount of iron, calcium, tannins and phosphorus. It is widely used in Ayurvedic to treat the common cold, diabetes, cancer, and even infertility. It is also claimed that regular consumption of amla can help boost immunity, detoxify the body, and slow down ageing. The berry can do wonders for your hair and skin too. Keep reading know the benefits of amla for hair and ways to use it. Also Read - Scalp massage for hair growth: Does it actually work?

Benefits Of Amla For Hair

Amla is considered an elixir for hair. It can act as a natural conditioner and give you thicker and stronger hair. One amla contains up to 81.2 percent of moisture. The nutrients present in amla can stimulate hair growth by increasing the blood circulation to the scalp. Also Read - Monsoon haircare: Top tips to tame your frizzy tresses when the humidity is high

Vitamin C of amla helps in the production of collagen, a type of protein that helps replace the dead cells of hair follicles with new hair cells. Thanks to vitamin C content, applying amla juice can cure dryness and prevent the accumulation of dandruff. In addition, amla has anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties that can stop dandruff and also the itching caused by it. Also Read - Amazing health benefits of the Indian gooseberry

Amla can also cleanse the scalp, nourishes it and makes the hair shiny. The antioxidants present in amla can protect your hair from damage caused due to dust, pollution, smoke, and hair styling tools. Amla can also prevent hair from premature graying.

How to use amla for hair

Amla can be used in any form – raw, juice, powdered or as oil – either through topical application or by consuming it. Here are some ways to use Amla for hair care.

Massage your hair with amla oil

Suffering from hair fall? Massage your hair regularly with amla oil. Doing so can increase the circulation of blood throughout the scalp, provide enough oxygen and nourish the hair follicles. This can strengthen the hair fibers and put stop hair fall. Regular oiling can also help retain the natural hair colour.

You can prepare amla oil by simply heating natural coconut oil with amla powder until it turns brown. Let the oil cool down and apply to the scalp and the hair roots. You can also find oil amla oil in Ayurvedic stores.

Prepare a hair mask with amla powder

Using the amla hair mask regularly can cure dryness and prevent the formation of dandruff. Follow the steps to make amla hair mask:

Mix amla powder and water to make a paste

Grind about 8-10 tulsi leaves and add it into the paste

Apply this paste on to your scalp and leave it for about 30 minutes.

Rinse with cold water and followed by the mild natural cleanser.

You can also use a conditioner containing amla for better results

Add amla powder when you apply henna to the hair. This will result in better hair colour as well as prevent premature greying.

Include amla is your everyday diet

Lack of proper nutrition is one of the biggest causes of premature greying of hair. Eating amla or drinking it juice everyday can supply the body with the necessary nutrients and prevent greying. It can also help in maintaining natural hair colour and lustre.

Apply amla juice on hair

Amla juice is the best hair tonic as it can provide your hair with all the nutrients that it needs. Make amla juice is easier than you think. Blend chopped amla with water and filter the juice. Add freshly squeezed lemon juice to it and your hair tonic is ready. Apply this juice directly on the scalp and massage gently with your fingertips. Let it sit for about an hour and wash off with a mild cleanser.