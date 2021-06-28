Fruits and berries have been traditionally used for beauty care. These beauty recipes have been handed down from generation to generation. Ayurveda also makes use of them in the treatment of skin and hair problems. For instance, Amla, the Indian gooseberry, has been mentioned in Ayurvedic texts for the treatment of many ailments. In fact, the ancient physician Charaka referred to amla as a medicine that delays ageing, due to its high Vitamin C content. It is said that the Vitamin C content of amla is so stable that it is even resistant to heat. Also Read - Goji Berry VS Amla: Know Which One Is Better For Your Health

AMLA FOR HEALTH AND BEAUTY

Amla strengthens the immune system and builds up resistance against disease, especially coughs, colds, and respiratory ailments. This is of special significance in these days of the Coronavirus pandemic. Amla is also said to control hair problems like hair loss and even greying. It adds shine to the hair. Amla is a powerful antioxidant and helps to protect the skin and hair from visible ageing signs, by boosting the regeneration of healthy new cells. It is of particular benefit to dry, brittle hair and also helps and soothes sunburn and sun-damaged skin. Also Read - Beware! China beetles found infesting Indian gooseberry plants in Arunachal

OIL OF AMLA: USE IT FOR A HEALTHY SCALP

Oil of amla is an important ingredient in Ayurvedic treatments, as well as hair oils, hair tonics, shampoos and conditioners. Massage with oils containing amla are said to be extremely beneficial, as it stimulates the follicles. It also clears away dandruff flakes, unclogs the pores of the scalp and restores health to the scalp. Also Read - Struggling with hair fall? Include amla in your haircare regimen

AMLA HOME REMEDIES

Here are a few home remedies using Amla.

Raw amla juice

Amla is said to check greying. So, have the juice of one raw amla daily, after adding it to a glass of water. Apart from this, you can also apply amla juice to your scalp. Dilute it with water and apply on the scalp with a light massage. Part the hair in sections and apply on scalp. Rinse off after 15 minutes. It helps to restore health to the hair and also controls dandruff. In fact, it is said to stop hair fall and greying.

Add it to henna powder

You can also add amla to henna powder. However, henna leaves a reddish brown colour on white hair, as you know. It will not colour dark hair. If you would like to try it, you can soak a handful of dry amla in about 2 to 3 cups of water overnight. Next morning, strain the water, but do not throw the water away. Grind the amla. Add the ground amla to the henna powder. Also add 4 teaspoons each of lemon juice and coffee, 2 raw eggs, 2 teaspoons oil and enough amla water, so that the henna mixture becomes a thick paste. Let the paste sit for two to three hours and then apply it on the hair, so that the entire head is covered. Keep it on for at least two hours and wash off with plain water.

Use amla to make a shampoo for silky hair

To make a home-made shampoo for silky hair, take one handful of dry herbs of reetha, amla, and shikakai and add it to a litre of water and allow it to soak overnight. The next day, simmer it on a low fire, till the water reduces to half the quantity. Do not allow it to boil on a high flame, but rather simmer on a very low fire. Let the mixture cool and then strain it with a clean cloth. Use the liquid to wash your hair. The decoction can be kept in the refrigerator for 3 or 4 days.

Make your own amla hair oil

To make amla hair oil, take a handful of dry amla. Grind coarsely and add it to 100 ml pure coconut oil. Keep it in an airtight glass bottle and keep the bottle in the sun daily for about 15 days. Then strain the oil and store. The oil can be used to apply on the hair directly.

(This article is authored by Shahnaz Husain, a Padma Shri Award recipient and pioneer of the Ayurvedic beauty movement and the head of a global network of franchise ventures and 375 formulations.)