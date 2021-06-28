Fruits and berries have been traditionally used for beauty care. These beauty recipes have been handed down from generation to generation. Ayurveda also makes use of them in the treatment of skin and hair problems. For instance Amla the Indian gooseberry has been mentioned in Ayurvedic texts for the treatment of many ailments. In fact the ancient physician Charaka referred to amla as a medicine that delays ageing due to its high Vitamin C content. It is said that the Vitamin C content of amla is so stable that it is even resistant to heat. AMLA FOR HEALTH AND BEAUTY