Like they say “Beauty lies in the eyes of beholder, but to a beholder the first things that probably sets your beauty is your Hair line.! Yes indeed, your hairline is not just the most noticeable part of you! It also speaks a lot about your personality and most importantly your Good health,” says Dr Sruthi Gondi, Dermatologist , Managing director founder -Science of Skin, Hyderabad. She briefs about hair loss.

It’s true the healthier you are internally, the healthier would your hair and skin be. It enhances your personality and sets the tone of your entire look. A good hair line and healthy hair reflects Good health and it shows that you take care of yourself, and when you take care of yourself you definitely add on value to life around you. But not everyone is blessed with good hair, out of 10, 6 people around us suffer from hair loss. Due to such a stress full life around, both men and women tend to have hair loss ranging from severe hair loss to moderate. In many scenario, hair loss once effected, can be treated with utmost care and a strict regime suggested by their Dermatologist.

For many of us, confidence is our #1 asset and the fear of having our scalp be visible doesn’t exactly help us to sleep well at night. A receding hairline will begin on top at the frontal line and can work its way back. It’s normal to lose hair. On an average, we lose between 50 and 100 hairs a day, often without even noticing it. It’s very important to address this issue at an early stage, as this hair loss not only effect our look but also make us feel less confident.

Treatment may help with some types of hair loss but it’s very important to address this issue at a nascent stage. There are other types of hair loss which are temporary. Factors contributing to hair loss:

Illness

Stress

Cancer treatment

Weight loss

Iron deficiency

You can speak to your doctor and opt for treatments. Before going for any treatments, it’s important to be under proper guidance.