Add These Essential Oils In Your Haircare Routine For Beautiful Tresses

Do you want a one-stop solution to all your hair care problems? If yes, then add these essential oils to your hair care routine to bid adieu to all these problems.

With monsoon around the corner, it is better to invest in good hair care products to protect your hair. At times like this, even the most outrageous claims from hair products can sound appealing when they promise bigger, thicker hair. But it doesn't really work that way, does it?

The hustle and bustle of daily life can make 'tying your hair in a bun' or a 'quick wash' approach a breeze! In the process, hair care sometimes takes a back seat due to our hectic schedules and multi-step skincare regimes. We are only inspired to wear our hair down more frequently throughout the summer months.

Essential Oils For Hair

Read on for our best hair care oils to make sure your hair is ready for the spotlight.

Rosemary essential oil

Rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties, rosemary essential oil is considered one of the best oils for promoting hair growth. These properties blood circulation and work as a perfect remedy for damaged hair. A 2016 study published in the Balkan Medical Journal found that rosemary prevents hair loss by improving the health of hair and scalp.

However, pregnant women or breastfeeding women should avoid rosemary oil unless your doctor recommends you otherwise. Avoid getting it in your eyes and mouths and keep away from children. Talk to your doctor if you have an underlying condition to avoid complications.

Sandalwood essential oil

One of the most used Ayurvedic ingredients is also one of the best ingredients for your hair. It contains medicinal properties that help people with hair problems. Some of the benefits of using sandalwood essential oil for your hair include that it reduces dandruff, helps with split ends, decreases inflammation, and promotes hair growth. It also has anti-inflammatory properties that can also help treat psoriasis.

Cedarwood essential oil

Cedarwood essential oil is extracted from the needles, leaves, bark, and berries of cedar trees. This essential oil is considered an emollient for healthy and gorgeous tresses. It is thought to balance the oil-producing glands in the scalp and promote hair growth. It also contains antifungal and antibacterial properties that help people with dandruff and hair loss. Mixing cedarwood essential oil with lavender and rosemary essential oil may also help people suffering from a hair problem called alopecia areata.

Tea tree essential oil

This essential oil could be your one-stop solution for your hair problems. It contains active compounds that can help you get rid of dandruff and treat an itchy scalp. It also helps clean the scalp, remove toxins from the scalp, improves blood flow to the scalp, treats dry hair, and controls sebum production in the scalp.

Jasmine essential oil

Jasmine (Jasminum officinale) is a South Asian flowering plant famed for its beautiful white blossoms and delicious aroma. The jasmine plant, like other flowering plants, can be turned into essential oil. Once extracted, Jasmine essential oil offers many benefits to hair. It's great for hydrating dry, frizzy hair and keeping it from tangling. It also strengthens hair and treats lice and scalp problems because of its antibacterial characteristics.