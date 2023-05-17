A Trichologist Explains How Onion Oil Benefits Your Hair

Onion oil can also be used as a conditioner before shampooing.

Dr Akshay Batra explains the benefits of onion oil, its potential side effects, and how to use it safely.

Itchy scalp, dry hair, hair loss, split ends or grey hair! Onion oil is an effective and affordable solution to fight all your hair problems. Studies have shown the numerous benefits of onion oil for hair. From strengthening your hair to preventing hair loss, onion oil can do a lot more than you can imagine. But people who are allergic to onions should avoid applying onion juice directly to their scalp. How can these people gain the benefits of onion oil, with any side effects? Let's ask a trichologist.

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite, Dr Akshay Batra, Trichologist and Managing Director of Dr. Batra's(r) Group of Companies, explains the benefits of onion oil for hair as well as how to reduce its harmful effects. He begins:

Onion Oil: One solution for all your hair problems

According to a Journal of Drug Delivery and Therapeutics study, onion oil nourishes hair follicles and moisturizes dry hair, stimulating hair development. Onion oil has an essential mineral called "Sulphur" that promotes good hair growth and increases blood circulation to the hair follicles. Other nutrients in onions prevent hair from oxidation. It also keeps the hair's pH balance at its normal level, making it a helpful treatment for grey hair.

TRENDING NOW

If an individual wants to lengthen their hair, onion oil is beneficial and cost-effective solution that will make hair strong and healthy. Onion oil can also be used as a conditioner before shampooing. As a natural conditioner, it can prevent dryness of the scalp and manage frizz. An individual can avoid bacterial infections and dandruff by regularly applying onion oil to the crown region.

Hair loss is a medical problem that can worsen without attention. Onion oil is recommended as the finest treatment for alopecia, inflamed, dry, or itchy scalp, hair loss, dandruff, thinning hair, dry or brittle hair, scalp infection and premature greying of the hair. It is a formulation explicitly made from onion bulbs to promote hair growth and prevent breakage, split ends, and hair loss. Due to the abundance of antioxidants found in onion oil, the hair growth cycle is optimized.

According to a study published in the Journal of Dermatology, hair growth began after two weeks of applying onion juice to the scalp twice daily. After 4 weeks, about 74 per cent of participants had some hair regrowth, and by 6 weeks, nearly 87 per cent had some hair regrowth. The study included both males and females, with males experiencing greater hair regrowth.

You may like to read

Side effects of applying onion juice

An individual should avoid applying onion juice directly to your scalp if a person is allergic to onions. Besides, they can be highly corrosive to the skin, even in people not allergic to them, causing itchiness and redness. One can avoid the harmful effects of the onion by combining its juice with an emollient like aloe vera or coconut oil. Hair treatment alternatives may also be beneficial regardless of whether hair loss is temporary, reversible or permanent.

However, hair loss is a medical not cosmetic problem, and one should understand that there can be underlying conditions such as menstrual irregularities, acne, thyroid, anemia. Hence, it needs to be treated medically by an expert. There are 40 different types of hair loss, hence consult a doctor if hair loss continues in spite of self-care, Dr Batra concludes.

RECOMMENDED STORIES