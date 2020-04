When a trend like ‘No-Shave November’ becomes popular, it also comes under the radar of critics who probably don’t like growing beards. However, the goal of No–Shave November was to spread awareness for cancer patients who lose their hair. The trend spoke about embracing your hair and letting them grow wild and free and donating the money you typically spend on shaving and grooming. But, apart from such trends, beards have steadily gained popularity across the globe. They are considered to be a style statement. Unfortunately, not many people think that growing beard is healthy or a cool thing to do.

This is wrong. There are a lot more reasons to sport facial hair than just fashion. Take a look at some of the health benefits of growing a beard and why is it better not to shave frequently. So, guys, say goodbye to your shaving kits because a face full of hair does come with a few undeniable advantages.

It blocks UV rays

Having a thick beard may protect you from the harmful rays of the sun. Yes, if you let that facial hair grow thick, then you may be able to block the UV rays from reaching your face. Beards are also known to protect your skin from burns and tans. Now, this is really a win win situation.

It protects you from dirt

Your beard can turn into your protector. Confused? Well, if there is anything that can shield you from dust, dirt and even allergies, it is your facial hair. They protect your face by acting like a curtain, which blocks all the dust particles and keeps them from reaching your skin. However, you need to keep a check on beard hygiene by following a proper grooming routine. This includes getting some beard shampoo, beard creams, etc.

It keeps your skin moist

Shaving your beard off frequently leads to the opening of the pores in your skin. This can cause dryness and itchiness. Also, during summers and winters, the open pores can lead to loss of moisture.

It can keep acne at bay

If you are prone to acnes outbreaks or any such condition, then growing a beard may prove to be helpful. Yes, keep your razors away and grow your facial hair as shaving leads to irritation and rashes in your skin. But, having a soft luscious beard can totally protect your skin from coming in direct contact with the pollution and heat, which may cause acne.

It improves your mood

According to experts, growing a beard is also good for your mental health. Well, don’t be surprised. Science suggests that men who have beards are more likely to draw attention in a room than the ones who are clean shaven.

So, guys if those health benefits are not enough, we have another reason for you to not shave that beard off. An average man spends almost 4.5 months in shaving. Imagine all the time that you would be able to save if you invest it somewhere else.