The temperature has risen beyond 47-degree Celsius in some parts of northern India. Now, with the sweltering sun smiling down on our head, many of us are likely to suffer from bad, dry, frizzy and dusty hair. People often end up washing their hair every now and then to combat the heat, but what they don't know is that oiling is more effective in tackling the heat. Yes, applying a good hair oil can save your tresses from damage caused by the sun in summer.

Why oiling is necessary during summer?

Summer is the season when your hair tend to get very frizzy, dry and lifeless due to exposure to direct sunlight. Scorching heat also damages the hair extensively. To prevent this damage, it's advisable to use a combination of essential oils such as coconut oil, jojoba oil and more of such kind to get back the shine, softness and thickness of your locks. The oils act as a sealant and seal the cuticles to repair your hair so that it gets back its natural shine. This is possible because the fatty acids present in the oils replace the lost lipids in your hair. Lipid loss is a major factor in causing split ends.

Avocado Oil

Avocado oil is rich in many nutrients such as vitamins A, B, D, E, iron, amino acids and folic acid, all of which are beneficial for hair growth. This oil repairs flaky, brittle and damaged hair. It is a great summer choice because of its moisture adding abilities. Also, avocado oil acts as a natural SPF and conditions and strengthens the hair. Also Read - Facing a hair or scalp concern? Use specific hair oils

Coconut Oil

Coconut oil is not a new choice in the list, it is already been widely used in India and is suitable for all hair types. It is a multi-purpose oil which boosts hair growth, helps you get rid of dandruff, fights dry scalp, provides nutrition and gives a shiny sheen to the hair.

Jojoba Oil

Jojoba oil is good for dry, damaged, dandruff-prone and tangled hair. This is because it gets completely absorbed by the scalp leaving no residue. It is a non-sticky and non-greasy oil which has the same molecular structure as that of your scalp’s natural oil which is called sebum. Also, jojoba oil is odourless, and has antibacterial properties.

Almond Oil

In case you are suffering from hair loss, then almond oil is the best one for you. Regular use of almond oil may help boost hair growth. It is rich in Vitamin E which is important for nourishment. This oil also acts as a cleansing agent for the hair and helps in getting rid of dust particles and pollutants in one wash.

Olive Oil

It works as a great conditioner for sensitive hair. Olive oil will hardly cause any allergic reaction and that is why it is considered suitable for sensitive hair. As it contains anti-inflammatory properties and is lightweight, it is ideal for moisturizing your scalp.