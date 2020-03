A hot oil treatment is suggested as a popular DIY remedy for dandruff. But it may not work for everyone. © Shutterstock.

Dandruff is a common issue, but many people don’t know what exactly causes it. Their lack of knowledge about this condition is the main reason why they’re still deal with it. There are a lot of misconceptions about dandruff which can leave you more baffled. We have listed some common myths about dandruff that you should stop believing from now. Read on to clear you doubts and your scalp.

Myth #1: Dandruff is because of dry skin

Dry skin can cause flaking, itchiness, and even skin peeling. But dandruff can appear on oily scalp too. This because malassezia yeast feed on the oil (sebum) on your skin and scalp. So, to find the right treat for your dandruff, it’s important to know whether your scalp is oily or dry.

Myth #2: Oil treatment will make dandruff better

A hot oil treatment is suggested as a popular DIY remedy for dandruff. But it may not work for everyone. If you have dry scalp, applying warm coconut oil or olive oil could help moisturize it. But if you have oily scalp, applying more oil can make it worse. It can give you stickier and greasier flakes.

Myth #3: Remove flakes before shampooing

Experts say this wasn’t the right strategy. Harsh removal of flakes can be painful and cause bleeding. This can make your scalp susceptible to infection. Also, hard flakes may indicate more serious scalp condition, such as scalp psoriasis.

Myth #4: Don’t wash your hair frequently if you have dandruff

Whether the cause is dryness or oiliness, washing your hair regularly can help rinse away the flakes and prevent any buildup of debris on your scalp. Dermatologists recommend washing your hair daily with an over-the-counter shampoo, and using anti-dandruff shampoo twice a week.

Myth #8: Dandruff gets worse in summer

This is not right because some people get more dandruff in the winter as the air becomes less humid, and your scalp become dry. Also, many people stop shampooing their scalp daily due to the cold temperatures. This make the condition worse in winter. Other people see more flakes in the summer. This is because their scalps become oilier with sweat. However, there are people who deal with dandruff year-round.