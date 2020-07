For years, aloe vera has been traditionally used to address a myriad of health concerns. Due to its antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties, it is commonly used for healing burn wounds and skin irritation. Aloe vera contains over 75 nutrients, including 20 minerals, 18 amino acids, and 12 vitamins. Thanks to the presence of these nutrients, aloe vera offers a wide range of benefits for the body—especially for your skin and hair. Also Read - 5 amazing beauty benefits of aloe vera

The proteolytic enzymes present in aloe vera can help repair dead skin cells on the scalp to stop itching. Aloe vera is a natural conditioner that can leave your hair all smooth and shiny. In addition, the application of aloe vera is proven to be effective in promoting hair growth and reducing dandruff. Aloe vera can be used in a variety of ways to get healthy and shiny hair. Here are a few tips you can try during the lockdown:

Apply fresh aloe vera gel directly to the scalp

If you have a live aloe vera plant at home, cut a leaf from it and using a spoon, collect the gel. Now, rub this gel directly into the scalp and let it sit for an hour. Wash the hair and scalp using a mild shampoo. Repeat this process 2-3 times a week. You can also blend it with coconut or olive oil and apply the mixture into the scalp. Also Read - Want to get long and thick eyelashes? Ditch those eyelash extensions and pick up a bottle of castor oil instead

Caution: Before applying it to the scalp, take a skin test by rubbing a small amount of the gel onto the wrist first. If there is a reaction, you’re are sensitive to aloe vera and so it’s better not to use it.

Mix Aloe Vera and Castor Oil

This hair mask can boost hair growth and leave you with long and luscious tresses. To make it, mix one cup of aloe vera gel with two tablespoons of castor oil. Apply this mixture on your hair from roots to tips. Keep it overnight and wash it off the next morning. Apply this mask at least once in a week for desired results.

Try Aloe Vera, Olive Oil and Egg Hair Mask

Combined together, these three ingredients can provide all the essential nutrients needed for optimum hair growth. Egg yolk contains fat and proteins, which are great for conditioning hair. To prepare the mask, blend aloe vera, olive oil and egg yolk to make a smooth and consistent paste. Apply this mask on your scalp with and wear a shower cap. After 20-25 minutes, wash off under cool water.

Make Aloe Vera and Fenugreek Paste

Fenugreek or methi seeds are rich in protein and nicotinic acid, which can help fight hair fall and dandruff. They are also beneficial in treating a variety of scalp issues like dryness of hair, baldness and hair thinning. When combined with aloe vera, they can give you a healthy and shiny hair.

How to make it – Soak a cup of fenugreek seeds in water overnight and grind to a paste next morning. To it, add 2 tablespoons of aloe vera gel and mix thoroughly. Apply this paste to your hair and scalp. Leave it on for 1 hour and wash off with water followed by a mild shampoo.