4 Facts And Myths About Winter Hair Care

Wearing a good hat and cap covers the hair and prevents the scalp from drying.

Let's face it winters are harsh on the skin and the hair. The cold, dry hair and the temptation to skip washing the hair couple negatively with the radiator heat and often lead to dry, brittle hair. To top it off, neglected hair care leads to dry, itchy scalp and mood downer problems like dandruff and hair fall.

Myth: Since I don't have to show off my body, I don't need to watch my diet

Fact: Did you know that your hair is under the scalp for two weeks before it surfaces? Eating right and keeping your body hydrated helps your hair, especially in winter your entire body benefits from vitamins and nutrients, especially the hair. Vitamin C, biotin, iron, and niacin are essential food supplies for hair follicles. So take advantage of winter and eat a colourful plate every day. Spinach, fenugreek, carrots, beetroots, papaya, oranges, and grapes will be your best friends in winter.

Myth: Hair breakage happens more in winter

Fact: Hair breakage has not got anything specific to do with winters. Your hair may dry out in winter, but the dryness is not responsible for hair fall any more than in the summer. Not modifying your hair care routine for winter damages your hair more. Listen to your hair, use good hair care products and don't neglect protective styling even in winter.

Myth: Hair care in winter is the same as the rest of the year, and I can follow the same routine

Fact: Your hair needs lots of TLC in the winter months. Change your hair care products, switch to more hydrating shampoos, and shelve the hair oil for smoothing butter. Yes, you need to protect your hair from the sun's rays, but you also save your hair's moisture and strength.

Myth: Wearing a hat, woollen cap, or beanie will thin my hair and damage my scalp

Fact: Nothing can be further from the truth. Wearing a good hat and cap covers the hair and prevents the scalp from drying. Scarves and woolly beanies keep the hair colour safe too. If you are worried about the static, line the hat's inside with a silk or satin cloth or use a leave-in conditioner.