10 Hair Colour Myths You Should Stop Believing Right Now

Expert debunks popular myths about hair colour to help you make informed decisions about your hair care and colouring routine.

Hair colour is a topic that has been surrounded by myths and misconceptions for years. Plucking one grey hair leads to more; frequent hair washing can change your natural colour, and many more. Believing in such myths often create unnecessary worry and confusion. In this article, Dr. Monica Chahar, Chief Dermatologist and Director, Skin Decor, New Delhi, debunks some of these hair colour myths so you can have a clearer understanding of your locks.

According to Dr. Chahar, here are some popular myths about hair colour and the truth you should know.

1. Myth: Plucking One Gray Hair Causes More to Grow

Fact: Contrary to popular belief, plucking a single gray hair will not result in more greys popping up. Hair colour is determined by your genetics and age, not by plucking a few strands.

2. Myth: Frequent Hair Washing Fades Hair Colour

Fact: Washing your hair daily does not change your natural hair colour. Hair dye penetrates the hair shaft, and washing only affects the outer layers. Using a colour-safe shampoo and conditioner can help maintain your colour vibrancy.

3. Myth: Sun Exposure Always Lightens Hair

Fact: While the sun can lighten hair over time, it doesn't work the same way for everyone. Some hair types may darken or turn brassy in the sun. Use UV-protective products to minimize damage.

4. Myth: You Can Only Dye Hair a Few Shades Lighter or Darker

Fact: Hair can be dyed multiple shades lighter or darker than your natural colour. Professional hair colourists can achieve dramatic transformations while maintaining hair health.

5. Myth: Colouring Hair Causes Irreversible Damage

Fact: Hair colour technology has improved significantly. High-quality dyes and proper care can minimize damage. Deep conditioning and treatments can help restore hair health.

6. Myth: Gray Hair Is Coarser Than Colored Hair

Gray hair is not inherently coarser; it may just feel different due to changes in texture with age. Proper moisturizing and care can keep grey hair soft and manageable.

7. Myth: Henna Is a Safe Alternative to Chemical Dyes

Fact: While henna is a natural option, it can be unpredictable and interact negatively with chemical dyes. Always consult a professional before using henna if you've previously coloured your hair.

8. Myth: Hair Color Is Permanent

Fact: Most hair dyes, even permanent ones, fade over time. Maintenance is key to preserving your desired shade. Consider touch-ups and colour-protecting products.

9. Myth: Gray Hair Is Caused by Stress

While stress can affect overall health, it's not the sole cause of grey hair. Genetics and ageing play more significant roles. Stress may exacerbate it, but it's not the root cause.

10: Myth: Blondes Have More Fun, Brunettes Are Smarter

Fact: Hair colour does not determine your personality, intelligence, or abilities. Such stereotypes are baseless and perpetuate harmful biases.

Dr. Chahar concludes, "Understanding the truth behind these hair colour myths can help you make informed decisions about your hair care and colouring routine. Remember that everyone's hair is unique, so consult with a professional stylist for personalized advice and recommendations to achieve the hair colour you desire while keeping your locks healthy."

