Gua Sha For Skincare: What Is This Massage Therapy All About And What Are Its Benefits?

Gua sha is a traditional Chinese massage therapy which has recently become very popular on social media and Tik Tok but how exactly does it benefit your skin and other aspects of health? It widely used for skincare and to release muscle pain and tension. Experts say that research is very limited on how exactly this technique works however, it does bring significant improvements to skin health. For skin care, gua sha massage technique can be used for lymphatic drainage and reverse skin ageing. It is said to provide relief in the face and boost blood circulation.

For the rest of the body also, the pressure applied on the muscle parts is said to break down connective tissue and scar tissue, thereby improving joint function. Other than that, it can relieve muscular knots and tensions and get rid of pain in the neck, shoulders and back.

Benefits Of Gua Sha For Skin Care

It Promotes Blood Circulation: Any kind of massage can help promote blood circulation. Gua sha also is known for this. It helps stimulate the blood vessels thereby boosting circulation.

It Improves Fine Lines And Wrinkles: Gua sha is known to move skin appearance and slow down ageing by reducing fine lines and wrinkles. But, this is temporary, if you really want to reverse ageing, you also need to pay attention to your diet.

It Promotes Lymphatic Drainage: The strokes and techniques of massage helps boost lymphatic drainage. Fluid build-up in muscles can cause puffiness and pain but this technique can eliminate those fluids.

It Relieves Tension From Muscles: This form of massage applies pressure on the areas of muscles that are knotted to relive tension. If used regularly, this technique can significantly help reduce and release built-up muscular tension in the body.

It Sculpts Your Face: Gua sha technique can help sculpt your face and give you a chiseled jawline and cheekbones. For this you need to do it at least once a day.

Other Benefits

Here are some other benefits of Gua Sha:

Gua sha can help relieve certain symptoms of menopause for women. It can help relieve pain from muscles, neck and shoulders. It can help relieve back pain in older adults. It can help people who do weight lifting regularly recover faster. It can reduce inflammation.