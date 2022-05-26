Is Grey Hair From Stress Reversible? Try Out Some Natural Methods

Hair care tips to get rid of premature greying of hair.

We all are scared of ageing, and every visible sign of ageing is like a nightmare. But do you know these symptoms appear on your skin and hair? Grey hair is a direct sign of ageing, but premature greying of hair can bother you daily. It can mentally affect you, but it can also reduce your confidence. Do you know it can also be the cause of your stress? If your hair turns grey before age 25, it can be termed premature greying. Signs of premature ageing can be vitamin B12 or severe iron deficiency. In addition, a poor diet that lacks enough protein, copper, and other essential vitamins and minerals leads to premature greying of hair.

How To Get Rid Of Premature Greying Of Hair

To prevent premature hair greying, you require a healthy diet including curd, fresh fruits and green leafy vegetables. With such a diet and regular exercise, premature greying of hair can be prevented, and its quality can also improve. But what can you do with the existing white hair? Well, many remedies can help in turning white hair into black. You don't need to colour your hair and use harmful chemicals. The home remedies given below can reduce grey hair and turn them black.

Black Tea Potion

To make this:

Take a glass of water and two teaspoons of black tea leaves. Put a teaspoon of salt in it. Reduce it to half. Let it cool down. Apply this mixture on washed hair.

This is a natural process of colour or dyeing along with this black tea also makes your hair shiny.

Amla and Fenugreek Seed Hair Mask

Use dry amla powder (you can also quickly get amla powder from the market).

Grind some fenugreek seeds in a grinder. Add water, apply a hair mask, and leave it on overnight to get a paste-like consistency. Wash it off with mild shampoo the following day.

Fenugreek seeds are packed with beneficial nutrients, while amla is a rich source of vitamin C that helps improve hair quality. Together, they can boost hair growth and prevent premature greying of hair.

Curry leaves and coconut oil

Vitamin B in curry leaves aids in building melamine in the hair follicles while blocking greying of hair.

Heat some curry leaves in coconut oil till they turn black. Let the mixture cool down. Rub it on your hair and leave it till late at night. The following day rinse your hair with a gentle shampoo.

Every time you think of washing hair, ensure that you apply this oil.

Almond Oil and Lemon Juice

Vitamin E in almond oil can prevent premature greying and nourish the hair roots. In addition, lemon juice facilitates hair growth rich in vitamin C.

In a ratio of 2:3, mix almond oil and lemon juice. Rub the mix-up thoroughly on your hair and scalp. Leave it for thirty minutes and rinse it off with mild shampoo.