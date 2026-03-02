Got A New Hair Color? Here Are Expert Tips On How To Protect It This Holi

Got a new hair colour before Holi? Here are expert-approved tips to protect your coloured hair from damage, fading, and dryness during the festival of colours with simple pre and post-Holi hair care steps.

Fresh Hair Color Here’s Your Ultimate Holi Protection Guide

Holi is about colour, entertainment and humour. Still, when you just left the salon and have a new hair colour, whether it is a daring red, caramel balayage, a small brown or a pink shower, then the festival of colours can easily turn into a nightmare of your new colour. Colours with added chemicals, overexposure to the sun, and frequent washing will take away your costly hair colour, rendering it dry, brassy and damaged. By adopting the proper pre and post Holi hairstyling, you will be able to have fun at the festival without sacrificing your new, beautiful appearance. This is all you need to know about how to guard new coloured hair during Holi.

Expert Take On How To Protect Your New Hair Colour

Dr. Shitij Goel, Senior Consultant - Dermatology, ShardaCare-Healthcity Reveals,

"Dermatologically, new colored hair is likely to be damaged easily during festivals such as Holi. The hair is usually made more porous and sensitive to the hair colouring treatments thus, the synthetic Holi colours and chemicals could easily enter the hair. This may cause loss of color, dryness and scalp irritation to some people and allergic reactions in some.

Dermatologists suggest that there must be a protective coating of coconut oil or leave-in conditioner applied to the hair and the scalp before going out. That is useful to minimise the direct contact of harsh pigments with the hair fibres and to reduce the loss of moisture. Individuals who have recently dyed their hair ought to not to use powdered color that has metallic dyes or unidentified chemicals as these may interact with your hair dye and destroy the cuticle.

It is also important to protect the scalp. It is possible to wear a loose cap or scarf to avoid the overexposure to colors and sunlight. Certainly, one is particularly to be careful of those who have sensitive skin or scalp conditions because chemical colors can cause itching or even reddening".

Reason Why Holi Colours Can Ruin Freshly Colored Hair

The Holi powders that are present in the market are full of synthetic dyes, heavy metals and harsh chemicals. These ingredients can:

Lighten up or change your hair colour. Causes dryness and frizz Increase hair breakage Irritate the scalp Light-coloured colours become brassy or muddy. The chemical processing has already made coloured hair porous.If you don't take care of it properly, there is a possibility that it can fade.

Pre-Holi Hair Care: What To Do Before Going Out

Everything concerning the protection of coloured hair during Holi is preparation.

Oil Your Hair Generously

Use of a lot of coconut oil, almond oil or argan oil that provides a protective shield between your hair and harmful colours. Oil will keep pigmentation away down deep into the hair shaft.

Before going out, rub warm oil into your hair and coat all your hair. You can even spend the night in case you want to play holi the following morning.This is a basic measure that will result in easier washing out of colours for the next day.

Tie Your Hair Up

The long hair can look fantastic in the photographs, yet it is more open to damage. Tie your hair into:

A braid A bun A ponytail

This lowers the amount of surface exposure and ensures that it is not overtangled. Braiding is the most efficient due to the contact being the least with colour powders.

Use a Leave-In Conditioner

You do not have to use a lot of oil, use a leave-in conditioner or hair serum. The products form a protective layer, which coats your coloured strands in order to protect them against dryness and friction.

Get the items that are meant to be applied on treated hair in order to keep it vibrant.

Cover Your Hair

Scarves, bandanas, caps or hats are fashionable and warm. Wearing a head reduces the direct contact with the bad colours as well as sunburns. This added protection is worth the money in case you have spent money in an expensive hair colour service.

Holi: Smart Things to Do To Take Care of Your Hair

Although you cannot do without colour, you can minimise its harm by several conscientious practices.

Do Not Dampen Your Hair

Damp hair takes in colour faster. Have your hair dry and covered with oil and then play Holi.

Avoid Colours That Are Chemical Based

Also, use herbal or organic colours as much as possible. Less harm to colour treated scalp and hair will be done by these.

Minimise Water Exposure

The colour is removed, and the drenching with coloured water increases the dryness and removes the colour. Repeated drenching of the greased surface with coloured water. Attempt to reduce the overplaying of water when you have a fresh colour on your hair.

Post-Holi Hair Care: The True-Or-False Rescue Routine

Your hair requires some urgent attention after the celebrations.

Rinse With Plain Water First

Wash your hair in lukewarm water before applying shampoo to remove all colour particles that are dry. It should not be used on hot water because it may open hair cuticles and make it fade away.

Use A Sulphate-Free Shampoo

Select a mild sulphate-free shampoo that is designed to be used on the colour-treated hair. Unkind shampoos have the ability to wash away the Holi colour as well as your salon colour. Two mild washes might do the job in getting the residue off, however, no harsh scrubbing.

Deep Condition Immediately

The Holi colours are so dry to the hair. Apply a deep conditioning mask and regain the moisture and smoothness. Wear the mask for at least 10-15 minutes to heal damages and restore the lost hydration.

Avoid Heat Styling

Go without skip straighteners, curlers, and blow dryers for a few days. Stressed strands will be further weakened by heat. Allow your hair to dry completely, and then sprinkle a light serum to tame the frizz.In case you have just coloured your hair in the last week, you should avoid exposure to Holi at all. The fresh colour is more likely to fade.

Other significant tips will be:

Washing hair should be avoided on a daily basis after Holi. Apply a hair mask with colour protecting properties once a week. Reduce sun exposure Wear hair sprays with UV-protection. Trim split ends if needed

When your hair colour shifts during or after the Holi or is patchy, then go to your salon and have your hair toned or glossed rather than attempting any home remedies.

Should You Skip Holi After You Have Dyed Your Hair?

It might be prudent not to play heavily with colour in case your hair colour is within 3-5 days old. The chemical treatment of hair cuticles requires time to settle. Vibrancy can be affected too much by exposure to Holi colours during this time. But when skipping is not an option, maintain stringent oiling, covering and after-care procedures.

Having a new hair colour is an investment, a financial and emotional investment. The celebrations of Holi should not reverse that change in a few hours. You can celebrate the festival without worrying about stress by taking good care of your hair, applying oil on your hair, covering your hair, using safer colours, and using a mild post-Holi hair care regime.

