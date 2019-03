Are you not happy with the way your hair looks and feels? Is it too dry to handle? In such a case, you must look for a chemical-free haircare solution. What better way than a home-made hair spray? Here are 5 secrets to smooth tangle free hair.

A few kitchen ingredients can transform your dull, dry hair into moisturised, silky tresses. Dermatologist Dr Shefali Trasi suggests making a hair spray using any preferred essential oil. It could be a few drops of lavender essential oil, along with some sugar, water and rubbing alcohol. You can spritz this easy hair spray with lavender essential oil to ensure healthy hair growth especially when you are short on time for your conditioning routine.

Steps:

• Begin with boiling half cup of water.

• Once done, add 2 tsp of grounded sugar, 2 tbsp rubbing alcohol, and 1-2 drops of any preferred essential oil to the boiled water.

• Stir all the ingredients well and pour them in a clean spray bottle. Ensure the water has cooled down.

• Shake up the spray bottle before use.

• Spray it all over your hair.

Image source: Shutterstock