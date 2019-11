Why do I have dark circles under my eyes? This question has been asked by most people at least once in their lifetime. These dark circles are responsible for making a person look old, unhealthy, tired and weak. Dark circles are common in the elderly or in people of non-white ethnic groups. Other reasons may be a genetic condition or even fatigue. Though these marks are not easy to get rid of, it is not impossible either.

CAUSES OF DARK CIRCLES

While dark circles are often dismissed as a sign of fatigue, there are a number of other contributing factors too. Atopic dermatitis (eczema), contact dermatitis, genes, pigmentation irregularities and sun exposure are some of the causes of dark circles. But the most common causes are:

Sleep deprivation

Fatigue is a sign that your body has not got enough rest. Lack of sleep allows dark tissue and blood vessels to show up on the skin This can turn skin dull and pale. Sleep deprivation can also lead to fluid build-up underneath the eye, causing puffy eyelids. Dark circles that you see due to sleep deprivation are darker because of the shadow of puffy eyelids.

Allergies

During an allergic reaction, our body releases histamines (an organic component – neurotransmitter in the brain), which can cause uncomfortable symptoms in the body like itchiness, redness, and puffy eyes and dark circles. Histamine can also dilate blood vessels. Some allergies can cause an urge to rub and scratch the skin around the eye. This can cause inflammation and swelling, which could lead to dark shadows.

HOW TO GET RID OF DARK CIRCLES

It’s always a good idea to visit a doctor before you start treating your condition on your own. Doctors can advise better about which treatment method would work for you. Each person’s skin is different, and chances are there that some of the home remedies might not work for you. Even if these methods fail to eradicate dark circles completely, they would for sure reduce the appearance of them.

A doctor may advise you about the medical treatment depending on the cause of your dark circle. Here are some of the recommendations your doctor might make.

Skin-lightening cream

Dark circles caused by hyperpigmentation are often treated with skin-lightening cream that contains azelaic acid, Kojic acid, glycolic acid or hydroquinone. They help in bringing back the natural skin colour.

Blepharoplasty

In order to decrease the appearance of dark circles, doctors can surgically remove the fat from under your skin below the eyes that causes a darker skin shade.

Laser therapy

In laser therapy, doctors use heat energy to vaporise damaged cells from the skin. Through this they can target the darker pigment and stimulate collagen formation. Collagen improves skin elasticity, reduce wrinkles, boosts skin hydration, and increase the density of fibroblasts — cells in connective tissue.