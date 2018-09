Every day our skin gets exposed to so much dust, pollution and dirt. Due to all these factors, the number of clogged pores and dead skin cells gets increased. To avoid these problems wash your face with clean water whenever possible. This is the best way to keep your skin clog free, hydrated and healthy. But this is not sufficient to get a clear skin. You need an extra addition and a homemade face mask could help.

And by using basic ingredients from your kitchen you can easily make the homemade face masks. They are easy to make and apply and very cost effective. The homemade masks are also free from any kind of chemicals. However, there is one ingredient that works for all skin types and is very effective is Multani mitti and it is also known as fuller’s earth.

When it comes to clearing out clogged pores Multani mitti is one of the most preferred choices. It basically works in two simple ways – it absorbs excess oil produced by your skin and it draws out the substances that clog your pores. And along with Multani mitti if you use lemon, it too helps to clear clogged pores. Lemon also helps to exfoliate your skin. It reduces the appearance of large pores and tones your skin.

Multani mitti and lemon face mask

Ingredients

2 tablespoon Multani mitti

1 tablespoon water

1 tablespoon grounded oatmeal

1 and a half tablespoon rosewater

Half tablespoon lemon juice

How to make: Take a bowl, put the Multani mitti and mix it with lemon juice and water. Mix all the ingredients properly. Now add rosewater to the mixture and again blend it well. Finally, add some grounded oatmeal and mix all the ingredients well until it forms a smooth paste. Let the mixture rest for a few minutes. Clean your face with cold water and pat it dry. Start applying the paste to your face and neck. Let it rest for 20 minutes. After that, use a cotton ball dipped in lukewarm water to remove the pack from your face and neck. The wash your face with warm water and then with cold water. For desired results repeat this twice a week.