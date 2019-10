Our desire to get glowing skin and bouncy hair has led to the rampant use of chemical products and unnecessary treatments. Most of these are too costly and, sometimes, totally ineffective. There are some simpler natural ways that can help. Castor oil can help you get a radiant skin naturally. It is a pale yellow liquid, which is extracted from castor seeds. Castor oil is filled with antioxidants, which makes it a natural beauty product that can solve many hair and skin problems. Along with antioxidants, castor oil also contains vitamin E, proteins and omega 6 and 9. It can help in reducing the risk of hair-fall, graying of hair and could even accelerate the growth of hair. It is believed that most of the health benefits of castor oil are associated with its high concentration of unsaturated fatty acids. Here are the various beauty benefits associated with castor oil.

Castor oil clears acne

Our body produces oil to compensate for the lost moisture from the skin. This process can lead to inflammation of skin and cause acne. Our body losses its moisture due to various beauty products one might apply over the skin. Applying castor oil gently on your face in a circular motion helps in restoring the lost moisture. Also, essential fatty acids in castor oil helps in reducing inflammation. You can even leave castor oil on your face overnight and wash it off in the morning. Castor oil steam helps in opening up the pores so that oil is absorp better by the skin.

It can reduce the appearance of wrinkles

Castor oil penerates the skin and increases the production of collagen. Collagen is a form of protein, which is responsible for building support for connective tissue, muscle and skin. Boost in the production of collagen softens and hydrates the skin. As the skin goes soft, the wrinkles disappear. Apply castor oil directly over the wrinkled area and leave overnight.

It soothes dry skin

If you are troubled with patchy and scaly skin, especially during winters, then castor oil is the way to go. Dry skin happens when the body stops the production of oil due to climate change and increasing pollution. Applying castor oil over the area of scaly skin, exfoliates and softens the skin, which is other wise very hard especially during winter, For people who regularly suffer from dry skin or dry hair, they should apply castor at least once a week. This oil also acts as a humectant and shields the skin from dust and dry heat.

Castor oil makes hair healthy and shiny

Castor oil contains high amounts of unsaturated fatty acids like ricin oleic acid and omega-6 fatty acids, which help nourish the scalp by increasing blood circulation. As the nutrients reach our scalp, it not only improves the strength of hair, but also stimulates their growth.