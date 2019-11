Store-bought, beauty products are typically made with preservatives, artificial colors, fragrances and other stabilizers, which can be easily absorbed through the skin pores. © Shutterstock.

Dull or spotted skin isn’t a truth that anyone likes to live with. However, chemically induced, expensive, beauty products aren’t the solution to this dermatological condition. Store-bought, beauty products are typically made with preservatives, artificial colors, fragrances and other stabilizers, which can be easily absorbed through the skin pores. The harmful ingredients, toxins and chemicals in these products have a long-term effect on the health of your skin. So, what’s the alternative? The good news is there are plenty of natural skin treatment products available in your own household, which are much safer than the commercially-produced beauty products. They are inexpensive and have been in use for centuries now. Here, we list out a few of these home remedies that will give you a glowing skin, naturally.

Potato

Potato contains vitamin C1, B1, B3, and B6, potassium, zinc, magnesium, and phosphorus. These are dietary antioxidants that can help in cleaning your skin and give you an unmistakable glow. Presence of vitamin C boosts collagen production. This improves skin quality while zinc helps heal damaged tissue and remove impurities from the skin. Cut potato into small pieces and rub them over the areas that you want to lighten.

Milk

The most easily available fairness secret is raw milk. Raw milk helps keep a check on the secretion of Tyrosine (melanin controlling hormone), which can lead to skin darkening. Application of raw milk over the area you want to lighten up is a good option.

Honey

Honey has anti-bacterial properties, which help prevent pimples and other skin complications. It also has bleaching properties, which help fade scars and pigmentation, especially during winters.

Cucumber

To achieve your desired skin tone, you should include cucumber not just in diet but also in your beauty routine. Cucumber has the same pH level as your skin, which aids in replenishing your skin’s natural acid level and promoting a glowing skin.

Papaya

Raw papaya could be another secret behind your glowing skin. This vegetable contains a beauty nutrient, called papain. It’s an enzyme that can reduce the visibility of blemishes and acne scars. In addition to papain, it also contains alpha hydroxy acids, which is an exfoliator and can help remove dead skin cells.

Avocado

Loaded with antioxidants, avocado protects your skin from harmful free radicals, which can damage the collagen (protein) that is responsible for keeping your skin tight. Blueberries also contain vitamins A, D and E, which can penetrate the skin and helps soothe sunburned skin. You can combine it with essential oils to make a face mask or mix it with honey or a carrier oil like coconut oil to rehydrate your skin.

Almond Oil

In addition to smelling great, almond oil has anti-inflammatory, antiviral, antibacterial, and antiseptic properties too. These make it an amazing carrier oil for treating skin rashes, reducing flaking, redness, peeling, acne and dryness. To use this oil, you can either directly apply it on your dry skin or mix it other essential oils.