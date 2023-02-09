Gel Nail Polish Dryers Can Damage DNA Of Skin Cells, Increase Cancer Risk: Study

Repeated nail routines as such can cause significant physical and genetic damage.

Gel nails make use of a special polish that has to be dried using a UV or LED lamp

Who doesn't love those sparkling and shiny gel nails? It sure has become a beauty trend and has become like any other self-care routine. While the activity to get a gel manicure is considered therapeutic, a new study has found a potential risk with the nail polish dryers used in the process. The study found that exposure to the UV light emitted by these gel dryers can cause significant cell death, change the DNA of skin cells, cause mutations and can also increase the risk of developing skin cancer.

What did the study find?

A study published in the journal Nature Communications studied the DNA damage caused by the gel nail polish dryer. However, the experiment was not conducted on human skin cells. The researchers had exposed cells derived from mice to UV light from nail dryers. They observed that after 20 minutes of exposure, 20 to 30 per cent of cells had died. After three consecutive 20-minute sessions, 65 to 70 per cent of the cells had died. A 2020 study described how two American women suffered from melanoma and had a long history of using gel nail polish dryers. While it has not been yet proved that the changes are carcinogenic but genetic changes seen with long use are likely to increase the risk. As per many experts, the damage caused by UV radiation on skin cells is well established and anything that is done purposefully to increase the exposure will contribute to it.

Gel nails and damage

Some studies have shown that the process of getting gel nails done might not at all be therapeutic. Some individuals experience itchiness, swelling and burning during the process. Nail damage has been reported more during the removal process. Common complaints have been weakened nails, white spots, splitting and other changes to the nail plate. Even the gel used as polish is associated with hives and contact dermatitis.

