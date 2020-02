Manicures are a necessity. But unfortunately, the nail paint starts to chip almost immediately. This is especially true if you are also into housework or have to type away on a computer for long hours. It can be depressing to sport chipped nail polish right after getting an expensive manicure. But there is hope. Gel manicures can come to your rescue. This is not only a quick procedure but also really durable. The shiny, chip-free paint job that comes with this will last for about two weeks. And you can also go and wash your dishes without any worry.

Well, this Luxurious manicure is a little different from the usual one you get at salons. Here, after a traditional manicure, a beauty professional will beam and shine UV light on your nails. A special lamp that emits ultraviolet A (UVA) rays is used for this. This is done to dry the nail paint in a way that makes it last for a longer time.

Is getting a gel manicures safe?

Get this manicure after getting your facts right. The rays cause premature ageing and skin cancer. If you go in for this procedure too often, your risk of both goes up significantly. According to a study in JAMA Dermatology, two women who went for this manicure did get skin cancer. None of these women had any family history of the disease. But the good news is that the FDA considers it to be ‘low risk’.

Things to keep in mind

This is a controversial beauty procedure. But if you take certain precautions, you should be fine. Besides, the lure of sporting trendy and unbelievably beautiful nails is just too difficult to ignore. Before you get this manicure, apply a generous amount of sunblock on your hands. You can also get one of those fingerless sun-protective gloves with a UPF rating of 50. And, last but not the least get yourself a good professional so that you are assured of satisfaction.

Precautions to take

You must avoid getting a gel manicure if you have brittle nails. Some people are also very sensitive to UV light. If you are one of them, stay away from this procedure. Also ask you doctor if you can go for this in case you are on any medications.