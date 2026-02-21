From Iftar To Taraweeh: Dermat Reveals How To Keep Ramadan Makeup Fresh All Day

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Evening Ramadan is spiritual, long, and social, with both tranquil Iftar socialisation and late night Taraweeh prayers. All you want to avoid is drippy makeup, puffing under the eye or even cakey foundation. Dermatologists say that heavier makeup is not the key to long-lasting Ramadan makeup, rather it is smarter skin preparation and smart layering. This is how you can make your makeup fresh, breathable and creaseless throughout the night.
Dr. Kusum Gupta, Consultant - Dermatology, ShardaCare-Healthcity Reveals,
"Prepared skin is healthy and resistant to makeup as it blends perfectly and has good longevity in addition to performing well under harsh lighting conditions. A properly hydrated, balanced, and nourished skin also eliminates the necessity of heavy foundation and concealer, thus avoiding cakiness and creasing"
The effect of fasting on skin is drying, flattened and shrubbery. Light creams should be used as an alternative to heavy creams that make the face slide.
Look for ingredients like:
Primer serves to separate the skincare and makeup. For Ramadan evenings, opt for:
Dermats suggest that the use of primer should be done in areas of need rather than using it all over the face. This specific practice helps accumulation and helps makeup to remain put between Iftar and Taraweeh.
Ramadan makeup must be breathable. Large foundations wrinkle particularly when given lengthy prayers or in damp evenings. Instead:
One of the major causes of cakiness is overpowering. Dermatologists suggest:
Eye makeup may easily get smudged between humidity and long evenings. To prevent this:
Lipstick may have a cracked appearance on dehydrated lips. Wipe off the face and eyes, then put on a nourishing lip balm followed by a long-wearing lipstick or lip stain before Iftar. Reapply to get a longer life.
Mid-Evening Touch-Up Tips
The dermatologists also reiterate that the longevity of makeup is dependent on the health of the skin. Having a regular skincare routine, including washing with gentleness, hydration, and skin barrier protection, is the key. Your skin is hydrated, balanced and nourished, and you just need less product. Overall, since Iftar selfies are glowing and Taraweeh prayers are peaceful, the correct preparation is the key to your Ramadan makeup not going creasy or fading away at night.
Disclaimer: Dear readers, this article provides general information and advice only. It is not at all professional medical advice. Therefore, always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for more information. TheHealthSite.com does not claim responsibility for this information.
