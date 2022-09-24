From Hair Damage To Smelly Skin, Swimming Can Have Unusual Effects On The Body

From Hair Damage To Smelly Skin, Swimming Can Have Unusual Effects On The Body

Know all about the unpleasant effects that swimming can have on your body.

Are you planning to start swimming on a regular basis? Among all the other workouts like gym training, cycling or running, swimming is an exercise that ensures full body workout. According to a study published in Bio-Medical Engineering in 2016 states that moderate intensity swimming for about eight weeks can have amazing benefits on your body especially on arterial stiffness, systolic pressure and body fat percentage. All of these indicated heart diseases and swimming can majorly benefit people who are prone to it.

That said, swimming can also have some strange effects on your body, from green hair (if you're swimming in a chlorinated pool) to wrinkly fingers and toes. Which of these swimming-related woes should you be worried about? And - more important - how can you fix or avoid them?

6 STRANGE THINGS SWIMMING DOES TO YOUR BODY

Aside form all the health benefits, swimming can also be very relaxing, but did you know swimming can also affect your body, hair and skin in these following ways?

Hair Damage

Swimming pools have a lot of chlorine in the water in order to kill the germs. This can be very bad for your hair. It can lead to hair breakage, dryness and make it brittle and frizzy. If you have light colored hair, exposure to chlorine can also change the color of your hair. One way to reduce the severity of these effects is by washing your hair before going to the pool and also after.

Smelly Skin

Smelly skin is another common problem faced by regular swimmers. This smell is also due to chlorinated water. The mixture of chlorine and water gives off a very distinct odor which gets stronger in case it mixes with virus, bacteria or other microorganisms present in the pool. When your body is exposed to these, you skin also starts smelling funny.

Swimmers Knee

Swimming has a great reputation for being easy on the joints, while building full body strength and unbeatable cardiovascular capacity. But as with any activity that requires repetitive movement, overuse injuries can occur. Swimming, for example, can cause inflammation on the inside of the knees, research shows. The injury is known as swimmer's knee, and it often occurs in those who swim breaststroke.

You may like to read

Overheating

Hyperthermia is another problem that arises due to swimming. Some potential risks include heat exhaustion, heat cramps, heat stress, heat cramps, heat rash and also heatstroke. These symptoms can lead to severe forms of problems like heat stroke and exhaustion. AT times it can also be fatal.

Raisin Fingers And Toes

If you spend a lot of time in chlorinated water, your skin might start becoming wrinkly and look like raisins. This is also called raisin skin and toes. This will get worse if you stay in the water for a long time.

Risk Contracting Infections

Any time you share water with other people, you run the risk of picking up a germ. If the pool's chlorine and pH levels aren't maintained, or there's overcrowding, you could potentially come down with a unpleasant diarrheal illness. What can happen, even in properly maintained pools, is that pool water sits in your ear for a long time, which allows germs to fester, resulting in a painful condition known as swimmer's ear.