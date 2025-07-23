From Grey Coverage to Glossy Locks: How Henna Cream Transforms Hair Naturally

Henna Cream For Healthy Hair: Since henna cream contains nutrients such as proteins, antioxidants and vitamins, they get absorbed by the skin and scalp, resulting in gorgeous and glossy hair.

From Grey Coverage to Glossy Locks: How Henna Cream Transforms Hair Naturally

Henna Cream For Healthy Hair: Even though ageing is the biggest reason for the greying of hair, genetics, stress, smoking, nutritional deficiency and environmental factors such as UV radiation and pollution play a key role in premature greying. Thus, youngsters as young as 20 years are facing it today. And the number of people experiencing this epidemic of sorts is increasing every day. To cover the grey hair, there are many solutions available. Chemical hair dyes were quite popular just some time ago. They often contain resorcinol, heavy metals, EDTA, PPD, ammonia and its by-products ethanolamine, diethanolamine and triethanolamine. They are harmful to the hair in the long run, and ammonia's by-products are more harmful than ammonia itself. These harsh chemical-based hair dyes are often the root cause behind respiratory disorders and even cancer.

Henna Cream To Cover Grey Hair

As an alternative, henna was often used to cover grey hair; however, it resulted in an orangish tint that didn't appeal much to the younger generation. We now have henna cream available in the market that comes with an easy-to-use applicator. Even as this premixed henna cream cuts down on the requirement to soak henna for hours and mix it with other herbs, now the entire henna application is mess-free. You can apply it yourself at home, thereby cutting down on the need to visit a salon.

Henna cream also addresses another problem that many youngsters face. Instead of giving an orangish tint, it can be mixed with various Brazilian herbs such as a a , cumaru, jaborandi, guaran , and babassu oil. With varied quantities, it can result in different colours such as Natural Black, Natural Brown, Burgundy, Red, Copper and even Blonde. However, the biggest advantage of Henna Cream is how it naturally colours the hair, and even fashionistas love it because of the choice of colours it offers.

What Can You Add To Henna Cream For Better Results?

Mixed with Indian herbs such as amla, the henna cream results in gorgeous, glossy hair that is frizz-free even in the peak monsoon season when the humidity plays havoc. Since henna cream contains nutrients such as proteins, antioxidants and vitamins, they get absorbed by the skin and scalp, resulting in gorgeous and glossy hair. Henna cream can also be applied as a hair mask, enabling the user to absorb more nutrients. It leads to shiny and soft hair that looks healthy from the outside because of the strength it holds within.

Once you have applied henna cream, you can wash it off with tap water. For aftercare use, post-colouration shampoos and conditioners enable the hair colour to stay longer. With the right care, the colour can stay for as long as 10 washes. The roots might need a touch-up, depending on the growth rate of the hair. One can reapply henna as often as they desire since it has no harsh chemicals. Transform your hair naturally with the goodness of henna cream and turn your grey hair into a gorgeous, flowy delight.

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