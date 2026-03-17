From castor oil to coconut oil: 5 best oils to mix with olive oil for faster hair growth based on your hair type

With a right blend of oils and proper care anyone can achieve healthier, stronger and longer hair. All you have to know is understand your hair type for a sustainable goal.

Achieving long or healthy hair is not an easy task but choosing a hair-care routine based on your hair type can help you get there. Oil massage has been one of the most common natural remedies used for decades to nourish the scalp and provide root strength while promoting new hair growth. To be precise olive oil specifically has had great success in restoring moisture and offering deep conditioning particularly when combined with other oils that are also full of nutrients.

However it is important to note that combining olive oil with other types of oils may not provide you with the same results as it does for someone else. For example, a dry and frizzy head should not combine its oil with a certain type of substance to avoid an oily scalp only then can you develop the correct combination to use.

Olive oil for hair growth

Using olive oil on your hair has many benefits as they are packed with antioxidants, vitamin E, and healthy saturated fats which moisturise and create a very subtle barrier to prevent transdermal moisture loss and reduce the likelihood of developing dry and broken ends. Olive oil has mild anti-inflammatory properties that can help with the irritation of your scalp, meanwhile it boost faster hair growth. Here are the five best oils you can mix with olive oil to see the benefits of faster-growing hair:

Massaging castor oil into your scalp can promote growth and seal in moisture from root to tip. What's your favorite natural remedy for healthier hair? Dr. Eric Berg (@dr_ericberg) February 15, 2026

Castor oil for hair loss

Castor oil is beneficial for those with too much hair loss or thinning hair. It has a heavyweight texture compared to other oils due to its higher viscosity. The ricinoleic acid in castor oil aids in blood circulation to the scalp and provides the base of stronger hair roots especially in those who experience hair thinning or hair loss. Castor oil is best applied when mixed with another oil such as olive oil.

Benefits of castor oil for hair:

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Strengthens the hair roots Makes hair thicker Reduces hair breakage

To apply this mixture, you'd require one tablespoon of castor oil and two tablespoons of olive oil. Now, heat the mixture and massage it onto the scalp. You can leave it on for 30 to 45 minutes or even overnight which should be followed by washing gently.

Coconut oil is one of the best hydrating conditioner. It turns the hair luscious and strong. It prevents hair loss and keeps them hydrated away from dryness and frizziness #CoconutOilpic.twitter.com/SirbeamQ2A Srividya V (@srivinow) August 31, 2018

Coconut oil for frizzy hair

Dry and frizzy hair is always short of moisture and protein which makes the hair more susceptible to damage. Coconut oil is one of the few oils that can penetrate deep into the hair shafts reducing protein loss and improving hair strength. You can combine coconut oil with olive oil for hydration and smoothness for dry, frizzy or chemically-treated hair.

Benefits of coconut oil for hair:

Nourishes dry strands in depth Lessens frizz and split ends Improves hair texture and adds shine

Mix coconut oil and olive oil in equal parts to apply from scalp to ends with focus on dry areas. Then, keep it for at least an hour and wash it off afterwards.

Almond oil for brittle hair

Almond oil is packed with vitamin E, along with magnesium and vital fats. It supports stronger hair that stretches without breaking. Fewer oils feel quite like it - light, smooth, almost disappearing into the skin. That quality keeps the mix from clinging too heavily, leaving things simpler to handle.

Benefits of almond oil for hair:

Reduces hair breakage Softens and adds shine

Take a handful of almond oil twice as much as what you add of olive oil. Now, massage it gently at the roots and work your way down to the tip. Wash out when the wait feels right.

Argan oil for chemically treated hair

After colouring, straightening or chemical treating your mane. It is common for hair to become weaker and more vulnerable to damage. The good news is that "liquid gold" also known as argan oil which is rich in vital fatty acids, vitamin E and antioxidants can restore your hair. It produces a nourishing therapy that enhances suppleness and guards against additional damage when combined with olive oil.

Benefits of argan oil for hair:

Fixes damaged hair Increases smoothness and shine Shields the body from external stress

Combine equal amounts of olive and argan oils and use sparingly, particularly on ends and mid-lengths.

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Jojoba oil for oily scalp

It might be difficult to control an oily scalp, particularly if hair lengths are still dry. The natural sebum that the scalp produces which aids in controlling oil production and preserving equilibrium, is quite similar to jojoba oil. It moisturizes hair without blocking pores or greasing the scalp when mixed with olive oil.

Benefits of jojoba oil for hair:

Controls oil production Reduces dandruff and buildup Keeps scalp healthy

Similar to other types of oil mixtures you can take equal proportions of jojoba oil and olive oil together. Massage gently into the scalp and leave it on for about an hour before washing.

Healthy Hair-Maxing Tips Hair is simple, just like the skin of the internal system is healthy then the external skin and hair will be healthy looking too. Nothing external in terms of shampoos or whatever will fix a biologically a healthy organism. I also see people using male pic.twitter.com/fowBVMpC8o Sol Brah (@SolBrah) March 8, 2023

Tips for effective hair oiling

When it comes to getting your hair to grow, picking the right oil is just part of the deal - how you put it on is pretty important too.

Heat the oil mixture slightly to let the warm oil penetrate better Massage gently using your fingertips in circular motions Avoid overusing heavy oils to prevent greasy hair Make sure to use oil on your hair or skin once or twice a week Wash gently and thoroughly by using a gentle shampoo

Hair growth is influenced by a lot of things like the genes you got from your parents, what you eat, and how healthy your scalp. Simply using oil won't make your hair grow overnight but using the right kinds of oil together can really help make your hair stronger, reduce breakage and make your scalp a healthier place for your hair to grow.

"Olive oil has a definite inhibitory influence on the ability of the fungus microsporum gypseum and trichophyton vanbreuseghemii to penetrate the hair," the National Institute of Health (NIH) states. "The effect may be specific or purely a result of "mechanical barrier"."

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