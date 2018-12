Onion acts as an antioxidant and is an excellent source of vitamin C. © Shutterstock

Darkening or discolouration of the skin, also known as hyperpigmentation, is caused by the overproduction of melanin, the pigment that gives our skin its colour. However, there are effective home remedies to reduce hyperpigmentation, have a look.

Turmeric lemon paste

Turmeric helps to add a radiant glow to your skin while clearing away the blemishes. It also helps maintain the pH levels of your skin.

How to make: Combine both the ingredients in a bowl and make a smooth paste. Dab it on the affected area of your skin and leave it for 15 minutes. Applying once a day before bedtime will help.

Red onion juice

Onion acts as an antioxidant and is an excellent source of vitamin C. It helps to treat pigmentation in an excellent way.

How to make: Cut a red onion, take a slice and rub it on the affected areas of your skin. Let the onion juice rest on your skin for 10 minutes and then rinse with lukewarm water. You can also grate the onion, squeeze the juice and apply it on the affected area. Apply this twice a day until you see an improvement.

Avocado Mash

The oleic acid and vitamin C in avocado make it an ideal remedy for skin pigmentation. It nourishes the skin from within and keeps it supple.

How to make: Mash the avocado until it is absolutely smooth and free of lumps. Apply the mashed avocado on your skin and leave it for 30 minutes. Rinse it off with lukewarm water.

Raw potato rub

Potatoes contain an enzyme called catecholase which helps to curb excessive melanin production. Thus, it works effectively on dark spots, blemishes and pigmented areas.

How to make: Wash and clean a potato, cut it into two halves. Add a few drops of water on the cut side of the potato and rub it on the affected areas in a circular motion. Leave it for 10 minutes and wash off with lukewarm water. Apply this for 3-4 times a day for one month.