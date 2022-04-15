Form Dandruff To Cracked Heels: Take Care Of Yourself With These Beauty Tips From Shahnaz Husain

Whether you have dandruff or cracked heels, Shahnaz Husain has a solution for you! Here are some tips for you to deal with everyday beauty problems.

Not everyone is blessed with glowing skin and healthy hair, sometimes we need to go the extra mile to get what we want. But the road to that flawless skin and nourished scalp need not be expensive. With the right guidance and ingredients from your kitchen, it is possible to get rid of skincare and haircare problems. After all, exposing your skin and scalp to harmful products is not the best idea. But don't worry, we have some tips from our experts to help you take care of yourself at home.

Natural Ways To Tackle Everyday Beauty Problems

Look no further if you have been trawling the internet to search for that perfect way to have flawless skin and beautiful locks! We have easy yet effective tips from the renowned beauty expert, Shahnaz Hussain.

Hot oil therapy for dandruff

Dandruff is a common scalp condition. In its mild form, it consists of loose white flakes. Sometimes, the flakes may be yellowish, while dandruff can be accompanied by itching. Sometimes, the scales and oily secretions tend to adhere to the scalp, which we call "sticky dandruff." Hot oil therapy is a useful home treatment for the prevention and control of common dandruff. It also relieves dryness of the scalp and prevents clogging of the pores of the scalp. Heat olive oil and apply to the scalp with cotton wool. Rub gently to dislodge the flakes. Then dip a towel in hot water, squeeze out the water and wrap the towel around the head, like a turban. Keep it on for 5 minutes. Repeat the hot towel wrap 3 or 4 times. This helps the hair and scalp absorb the oil better. Leave the oil on overnight. The next morning, apply the juice of a lemon to the scalp and wash the hair after half an hour. This can be done once or twice a week.

Home remedy for cracked heels

Cracked heels are quite common. Follow a one-week daily home treatment for cracked heels. Soak the feet in hot water for about 20 minutes at night before bed. Add some coarse salt and shampoo to the water, before soaking the feet. Hot water helps to soften the dead skin on the heels. With the help of a pumice stone or a heel scrubber, rub the heels gently to remove the dead cells. Avoid metal scrubbers. After washing the feet, massage them with cream, rubbing it into the skin. Then, apply the cream generously to the heels. Bandage the heels with a clean cloth. Wear cotton socks and go to sleep. Keeping the heels smeared with cream all night will soften the skin and replenish moisture loss. Repeat this every night for one week. If there is pain or bleeding, consult your doctor.

Hair oil for a healthy scalp

Heat 250 ml pure coconut or sesame seed oil; take a handful of neem leaves and add it to the oil. Let it stand in the oil for ten days, keeping it in the sun during the day. Then strain the leaves and keep the oil for use. This Neem Oil keeps the scalp healthy and relieves itching.

You can also make Amla Hair Oil. Take a handful of dry amla. Grind coarsely and add it to 100 ml pure coconut oil. Keep it in an airtight glass bottle and keep the bottle in the sun daily for about 15 days. Then strain the oil and store it. The oil can be used to apply on the hair.

Homemade hair cleanser for beautiful hair

You can make your own hair washing preparation. Plant ingredients like reetha and shikakai as they are powerful natural cleansers, yet they are gentle. They also have other beneficial properties. Amla is rich in Vitamin C and helps to restore the normal acid-alkaline balance of the scalp. Take one handful each of dried reetha, shikakai and amla. Add them to one litre of water and allow them to soak overnight. The next day, simmer the herbs with the water on a low fire, till the water reduces to half the quantity. Do not boil it on a high fire. Allow the mixture to cool and strain it through a clean cloth. Use the liquid to wash your hair. This quantity should be enough for four washes. Keep your homemade hair cleanser in the refrigerator for further use. Make small quantities at a time. Large quantities should not be kept over a long period of time.

