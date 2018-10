Dandruff is on duty all year round. Dandruff is as a scalp condition caused by a fungus, Malassezia, which feeds on sebum (the oily matter secreted by the sebaceous glands on our scalp) and the dead skin cells which tend to occur naturally because of the formation of your new skin. This is also the reason for scalp dryness and itchiness due to which the dead skin cells accumulate into visible flakes. The level of sensitivity of people to these fatty acids denotes whether they develop acute or mild dandruff. Furthermore, dandruff can lower your self-confidence and can be the cause of embarrassment. So, it is necessary to tackle it at the right time. Just try these home remedies today and we guarantee you that you will surely benefit from it.

You should opt for vinegar: It treats itchy, dry skin and also helps to fight dandruff-causing fungus and bacteria. The acidic content of vinegar drastically reduces flaking. You can apply vinegar and water in equal quantity to your hair and just see the magic! You will notice that your dandruff is reduced. Isn’t it amazing? You should opt for baking soda: It acts as a scrub and can exfoliate your scalp gently, without irritating it and can help you to get rid of the dead skin cells. Exfoliation is necessary to ensure that there is no build-up of flakes that make dandruff more visible. You should wet your hair and rub some baking soda on it. so, you will have to rinse your hair with baking soda but dont shampoo your hair. You should opt for neem: It is antibacterial and anti-inflammatory in nature and can help you to deal with dandruff and reduce itching. You can make a paste of neem leaves and add them to the curd and apply it to bid adieu to your dandruff.