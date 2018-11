Do you know that along with your face and back you can also get that frustrating acne on your butt? Yes, you have heard us! Due to those blocked pores, you may get pimples on your bum. It can be distressing and can rob your peace.

Butt acne is different from your facial acne and it can form on your butt due to folliculitis. When the Staphylococcus aureus, or staph bacteria, infects a hair follicle, it can lead to folliculitis. The staph bacteria live on the skin normally and doesn’t cause any issues. But, in case they enter through a break in your skin then they can invite infections. The irritating infection can worsen and can furthermore result into boils which can be painful. Even pus can form in those red bumps and can make your life difficult. You may feel like scratching it and it can be itchy too. So, make sure that you seek your doctor’s help and also opt for these natural solutions.

You should opt for tea tree oil

The amazing tea tree oil can help you to ward off your skin woes. It is considered one of the effective remedies to help you to deal with acne. The amazing tea tree oil is loaded with anti-inflammatory properties and can help you to reduce your inflammation of the skin and bid adieu to your butt pimple. Moreover, it can help you to fight infections and bacteria. So, just apply some tea tree oil by diluting in the water to the affected area.

You should clean thoroughly

If you wish to prevent infection then you should bath properly and consult your doctor about using appropriate products down there. This will help you tackle infections. Hence, you will be able to deal with dirt and bacteria which can result due to sweat.

Wear proper-fitting clothes

You should wear loose clothes. Wear cotton undergarments which will allow your skin to breathe and can help you to tackle your butt acne. You should see to it that you wash your undergarments properly.

You should shower after your workout

When you work out, you tend to sweat. if you fail to take a shower after the workout then you will be able to get rid of dirt and that sweat. So, wash your as well once you workout.

You should opt for a sitz bath

Just sit in the tub filled with hot water and you will feel relieved. We are not kidding! This will help you to eliminate your butt acne. You can also try another option that is placing a warm cloth over the area. Don’t forget to try this as it can be helpful for you.

You should exfoliate

Just exfoliate your skin on the butt and this will help you to get rid of that dirt and dead cells and keep acne at bay. But, don’t over exfoliate. Be careful while exfoliating and speak to your expert about how to do so.