Apart from sweating your underarm area hardly troubles you. Do you know that your underarm skin is very sensitive and is susceptible to rashes, pigmentation, infection, ingrown hair, and those irritating pimples? So, if you avoid wearing your favourite clothes due to those dark underarms then you will have to not do so anymore as we tell you how to deal with it naturally. Try these natural solutions now!

You can apply aloe vera: Aloes in aloe vera gel is a tyrosinase inhibitor, an enzyme that is responsible for that annoying skin pigmentation. By hindering the activity of this enzyme, aloe vera can lighten discoloured armpits by hindering the activity of the enzyme. Furthermore, it has antibacterial properties and can calm your inflamed skin. Just apply the fresh aloe vera gel on the affected area and wash it off after half-an-hour.

You can apply turmeric: It is anti-inflammatory in nature and can help you to lighten your dark underarms. Take turmeric, milk and honey in equal quantities, mix it and apply it on your dark underarms. You can wash it off after 20 minutes.

You can apply apple cider vinegar: It can help you to get rid of the dead skin cells and can also kill the microbes present there as it is also a disinfectant. You can mix some apple cider vinegar with water and apply it on the affected area.

You can apply castor oil: Castor cleans out your pores by absorbing all the impurities from your skin. It can help you to lighten skin and remove those dead cells. Moreover, it is also a good skin conditioner. Apply some castor oil on to your dark underarms and see the magic!

You can apply tea tree oil: It not only lightens your underarm but also helps them to stay odour-free. The antioxidants present in it will keep your skin healthy and supple. Its antimicrobial properties kill the microbes and tend to deodorize the area. Ta da, you will be able to lighten your underarms!

You can apply lemon juice: It is a natural exfoliant and bleach and can lighten your dark underarms. Cut the lemon and apply its juice. You can wash your underarms after 15 minutes.

You can apply cucumber: It has skin-lightening properties and can help you to tackle your dark underarms. Just rub cucumber slices on your underarms. Hope you treat it and get rid of your black underarms.