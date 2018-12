Rashes under your breasts can distress you and snatch away your peace. You may suffer from rashes under your breasts due to factor like allergies, climate, not maintaining a proper hygiene, bacterial infections and so on. Thus, you may exhibit symptoms like itching, pain, burning and stinging sensations, bump on your skin and redness and tenderness of your skin. But, you should avoid getting stressed and try out these natural hacks which will help you to bid adieu to your rashes. Don’t forget to try these wonderful tips today.

You can go for aloe vera juice

The mighty aloe vera has antibacterial and antifungal properties and can help you to soothe your inflamed and irritated skin. You will be able to get rid of that redness and tenderness due to that aloe vera juice. Furthermore, it can help you to heal and alleviate the distress which you may experience due to that breast rash. Just extract that fresh gel form that aloe vera leaf and apply it on to the affected area.

You can go for basil leaves

The beautiful basil leaves are popular for their therapeutic properties. They also have a cooling effect and can provide an instant relief from those stinging sensation. It also carries antimicrobial compounds that keep infections at bay. Add some water to the basil leaves and make a paste out of it. Then, apply this paste to the affected area and wash it off after few minutes.

You can go for lemon juice

The lovely lemon juice can be an effective remedy to treat your rashes under the breasts. The citrusy fragrance of lemon can do the trick here. Furthermore, it can also help you to heal better and get rid of that frustrating rash. You can mix some water in the lemon juice and apply it under your breasts.

You can go for ice pack

If the rashes under your breasts are troubling you then don’t worry now, we tell you how to say goodbye to them. You can try an ice pack. We are not kidding here! It can help you to manage your pain, swelling, inflammation, redness and tenderness. So, just place the ice pack and you will notice the difference soon. You can keep doing so from time to time.

You can go for honey

Honey can be a boon for your skin ailments. It can help you to beat your skin woes and get clear skin. Moreover, it can also fight rashes. The magnificent honey is a humectant and can help you to deal with infections. You can dilute honey with lemon juice and apply it under your breasts. Your rashes will vanish within few days. So, do it now!