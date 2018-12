That redness on your face may spoil your appearance. It can be worrisome. Furthermore, this sudden redness on the face can be known as skin flushing, and it can take place due to many reasons. Mostly, skin flushing is a normal reaction of the body while exposed to the sun. Sometimes it can also be linked to medical conditions like menopause and rosacea. Rosacea can be termed as a condition where there is redness of the face due to swelling in your blood vessels which are located under your skin. Also, alcohol consumption, exercising, certain medications, spicy foods, and sudden change in temperature, can also invite this irritating problem. So, to tackle this vital issue, you can try out these natural solutions.

You can opt for coconut oil

This magnificent coconut oil can help you to ward of your skin problems. Thus, you will be able to get a clear skin. Also, coconut oil tends to moisturize your skin and helps in getting rid of the dryness and tightness and ta da, you will be able to deal with redness on your face. You can apply coconut oil on your face and massage it gently. Let the oil soak into your skin, you will surely notice the difference.

You can opt for cucumber

This mighty cucumber can be an effective remedy to help you to eliminate that redness. The fantastic cucumber has soothing and cooling properties which can help you to deal with inflammation. Also, it can reduce the redness and also keep your skin rejuvenated and in top shape. You can apply that grated cucumber on your face. You should leave it on for some time on your face and then wash it off.

You can opt for green tea

Green tea is loaded with anti-inflammatory properties that can help you to tackle swelling and also get rid of any redness. Thus, green tea can be your skin’s best buddy and can help you to treat those skin woes which are bothering you. You can soak a clean cloth in that green tea, discard the excess water and place it on the affected area on your face. The bonus point- you will see that the redness of your face is getting cleared.

You can opt for cold compress

Doing so can help you to soothe your skin and get rid of the pain. Moreover, you will be able to reduce your inflammation too. You should put a cloth in the clean water. After soaking the cloth, you can place it on your face. You can keep doing so from time to time.