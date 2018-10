Scalp pruritus, called as itchy scalp, is a common condition. The most common causes of itchy scalp are dandruff and an inflammatory skin condition called seborrheic dermatitis. You may suffer from seborrheic dermatitis due to stress, seasonal changes, fluctuating hormones, or an overgrowth of yeast on the skin. you may get dandruff if your scalp is too dry, oily hair, and a variety of other skin conditions. Apart from that, head lice, stress, anxiety, psoriasis, fungal infections, eczema, ringworm, allergic reaction to certain products, shingles and so on, can also result in the itchy scalp. Do visit your dermatologist if you experience itchiness for a longer time. Also, don’t forget to try these amazing home remedies.

Olive oil

It has anti-inflammatory and skin protecting properties which help in tackling itchiness or infection on the scalp. You should just heat olive oil and apply it on your scalp in the night. Wash it off next day and you are sorted! You will notice that your itchiness has reduced.

Baking soda

It has anti-fungal and anti-bacterial properties that aid in killing the bacteria causing infection, hair fall or itchiness. Take a bowl and add baking soda and water into it. Mix it properly to form a paste and apply it on your scalp. Then, shampoo your hair.

Coconut oil

To get rid of itchiness and fungal infections you must opt for coconut oil which has antifungal properties. You should heat the coconut oil and apply it on your scalp and wash it off after some time.

Apple cider vinegar

It is loaded with antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, and antifungal properties. Furthermore, it can also help you to reduce the dryness of your scalp. You can dilute apple cider vinegar with warm water and rinse your hair with it and after some time, shampoo your hair. Do try these magnificent DIY tricks.