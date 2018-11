The most powerful strategy you can use to have beautiful skin is to get proper nutrition. Skin requires an abundant supply of nutrients to look and feel good. Your skin is highly responsive to nutrition. Therefore a well-balanced diet with right proportions of complex fibrous carbohydrates, lean complete protein and good fats with the right quantity of omega 3 fatty acids along with good hydration and antioxidants is a must.

Nutritionist Karishma Chawla suggests different foods for ageing, oily, dry and sensitive skin types.

Healthy foods for ageing skin:

Lean protein: Low-fat milk & milk products and lean meats like chicken, fish and egg whites. Skin is made up of protein. Hence fueling skin with complete or first class protein enhances it. This bracket of food can be consumed in all the 3 meals of the day.

Omega 3 rich foods: Avocado, olive oil, salmon, tuna, walnuts, flaxseeds. Omega 3 rich foods help in retaining good moisture for the skin giving it a supple look.

Zinc-rich foods: Sesame seeds, pumpkin, poultry, beans, chickpeas, almonds, peas, mushrooms help combat acne and maintain collagen levels.

Antioxidant-rich foods: The best way to slow the ageing of skin on a cellular level is to keep body cells from oxidizing. And the best strategy is to have antioxidant-rich foods and supplements.

Vitamin c: Green leafy veggies, broccoli, parsley, bell peppers, papaya, asparagus, cauliflower.

Vitamin E: Nuts, whole grains, green leafy vegetables, avocado, tomatoes, apples, carrots.

Foods for dry skin

– Consume good fats like olive, rice bran oil for cooking.

– Add omega 3 fats like walnuts + fish + supplements for suppleness and moisture.

– Drink 3 litre plain or infused water minimum.

– Have other fluids like veg juices + lime water + coconut water.

– Avocado

Foods for oily skin

– Go low on sugar, avoid refined carbohydrates.

– Avoid dairy. You can consume almond milk instead.

– Avoid bad fats like fried, packaged foods and full-fat meat and dairy products. These lead to inflammation.

– Consume high fibre whole grains like jowar, bajra, oats.

Food for sensitive skin:

– Avoid foods you are allergic to. Keep a food journal to record.

– Avoid junk food.

– Avoid spicy food.

– Add raw foods- sprouted beans, seeds, nuts, fruits, salads — to your diet.

– Anti-inflammatory foods, omega 3 rich foods, foods rich in vitamin c and E.