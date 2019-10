Grey hair is not only unattractive to look at but also impacts confidence and self-esteem. Ageing is a natural process and is inevitable. However, premature greying can definitely be stopped. If you suffer from premature greying, there’s a high possibility that you’ve tried many home remedies to stop and even reverse it. These remedies might or might not help in sorting the problem for you. However, changes you make from inside can have direct impact on the health of your hair.

There can be many causes for it—genetic, nutritional deficiency, or environmental deficiency. It occurs due to the inability of melanin-producing cells to produce hair pigments. Vitamin B12 and protein deficiency and severe iron and copper loss may result in this condition. Additionally, smoking and oxidative stress can also trigger the causes resulting in premature greying. There have been many brands and product endorsements that promise to stop and reverse premature greying, However, experts believe that hair which turn grey can not be reversed to its natural pigments. These foods might help you delay the ageing till it starts to look better on you!

Orange (tangerine) may delay hair greying

Winter is here and so is the orange season. So, get as much of this fruit as possible. Orange has more benefits than you know. The vitamin C in oranges are great for boosting the production of collagen protein. This protein is a connective tissue that makes up hair. Thus, having orange can be one of the tastiest and a natural way of stopping hair greying. Absorb the natural goodness till the fruit is available and maybe you can opt for some hair care products with tangerine extracts later.

Fermented foods to stop premature greying

Probiotics are always recommended for maintaining healthy gut. But they are also good for hair health. Dig as much as possible in yogurt, soy, vinegar and even pickles! When these food work to benefit gut health, they help produce good bacteria. This gut bacteria are responsible in producing biotin, and vitamin-B. Deficiency of these two results in change in hair colour and its strength. Having fermented food can help your natural hair colour to stay with a little longer.

Eggs for essential for hair health

Ever wondered why most of the hair masks include eggs? Egg white is the richest source of protein and in fact, eating one whole egg can help repair hair. Those with premature grey hair are low on vitamin-B12. Eggs can help replenish the lower levels of this vitamin. Boiled eggs are great for maintain and repairing hair health. If you are a vegan or vegetarian, you may have to depend on soy or cereals.

Dark chocolates

Premature greying an also happen because of iron and copper deficiency. Surprisingly, dark chocolates are a good source of both these nutrients. Optimum level of iron and copper can help prevent premature greying of hair. Though, experts say copper deficiency is rare, it still exists. And copper is partly responsible for producing melanin. So, a bite or two of a dark chocolate bar isn’t an indulgence anymore.