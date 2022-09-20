Foods For Hair Growth: Add These 5 Foods In Your Diet To Prevent Hair Loss

Are you experiencing extreme hair loss problems? Here is a list of 5 foods that you must add to your diet immediately to stop your hair from losing its lustre.

When it comes to Hair Health, it is always a good idea to take a closer look at your diet and nutrition through your food choices. Small dietary adjustments can make a big difference. Your hair is affected by genetics, aging, hormones, nutrient deficiencies, and other factors. For your hair to remain strong and long, each strand is made up of cells that contain keratin, a hard protein that requires regular replenishment with vitamins and minerals.

Important vitamins, good fats, and proteins must all be a part of your diet. Healthy fats keep your hair, skin, and nails hydrated. A sufficient protein intake is necessary for hair growth because the majority of your hair is made up of proteins. You'll be on the right track to having luscious locks if you combine protein with vitamins C and omega-3 fatty acids. TheHealthSite.com spoke to Dr Archana Batra a Nutritionist, Certified Diabetes Educator and Physiotherapist to understand all about how foods can change the life of your hair and make it look healthy and glowy.

Must-Have Foods For Your Hair

Foods for hair health in your diet plan are as follows-

Walnuts

Walnuts are high in biotin, vitamin E, omega 6, 3, and magnesium. It can help you strengthen your hair cuticles and nourish your scalp. When you include walnuts in your daily diet, you can boost hair growth and reduce hair thinning. Another little-known fact is that walnuts can help with hair damage repair. If your hair has been damaged by sun exposure or chemical treatments, eat a few walnuts every day to reverse the damage.

Salmon

One of the best sources of omega 6 and 3 fatty acids, which are fantastic for your hair growth, is fatty fish. Since the body cannot produce this type of healthy fat, it must be obtained from food sources. If you consume salmon, it can help you grow new hair if you are experiencing hair thinning. Additionally, this fish is high in essential vitamins and antioxidants, making it a healthy food for your hair growth.

Furthermore, salmon and other fatty fish are high in follicle-stimulating vitamin D. Salmon is a delicious and versatile option that you should add to your list of favourite foods. If you don't eat seafood, omega-3s can be found in nuts and seeds like flax seeds.

Eggs

Eggs are high in protein and essential nutrients that support hair health, such as choline, iron, and vitamins A, D, and B12. Eggs are also high in biotin, a B vitamin that promotes hair growth. Keratin, a type of protein, is used to make our hair. As a result, it will play an important role in the texture and growth of the hair. Then, Vitamin B6 will increase blood flow to the scalp. Finally, biotin or vitamin B7 improves hair quality, shine, and thickness. Include eggs in your diet to get all of the necessary micronutrients.

Green Leafy Vegetables

There are numerous vegetables that can help you keep your beautiful hair. Green leafy vegetables such as parsley and spinach, as well as plant products (soya, white beans, apricots, and figs), are high in iron, which helps to prevent hair loss and breakage. Spinach is one of the best vegan-friendly sources of iron, a nutrient that can help prevent hair thinning.

Aside from iron, spinach is high in folate, as well as vitamins A and C. While vitamin C deficiency is uncommon in today's society, it is required for collagen synthesis and the cross-linking of keratin fibers, which occurs during the production of hair fibers.

Carrots

Not only are carrots good for the eyes, but they are also good for the scalp. A healthy scalp results in shiny, well-conditioned hair that is strong and moisturized.

Beta-carotene is abundant in carrots and when consumed, it turns into vitamin A. It is significant to note that all of the cells in your body require Vitamin A to function, so it is recommended that you consume large amounts of Vitamin A in your diet. Baldness, hair thinning, and hair loss could result from a diet lacking vitamin A.

(Note: Above-mentioned dietary tips are being backed by Dr Archana Batra a Nutritionist, Certified Diabetes Educator and Physiotherapist. However, it is recommended to consult a doctor before you make any changes to your diet or daily routine.)