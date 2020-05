If you are using a homemade mask, loosen up the mask in order to avoid skin irritation and bruises on your face.

Earlier it was only health care workers who were wearing masks while treating the COVID-19 patients. But after researchers revealed that the novel coronavirus is highly contagious and most cases are asymptomatic, it was made mandatory for everyone to wear face masks. While the benefits of wearing face masks in protecting against the deadly virus cannot be underestimated, it also has side-effects. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor tries 'matcha' face mask with sister Karisma Kapoor: Know its benefits

Wearing face mask for too long can result in skin problems ranging flaring of skin rashes to worsening of acne. Since your skin needs a little breathing space too, it is important to be careful with what you apply to your face before putting on your masks and stepping out as they can block your air circulation too. Here we have listed a few tips to protect your skin while wearing a face mask. Also Read - Summer beauty guide: 5 Natural remedies for your freckles

Moisturize your skin

Wash your skin well and apply a light moisturizer. If your skin is very dry, you can also use a heavy moisturizing cream. But avoid ointments as they may be too greasy. Also, ointments may have adverse affect on the seal of certain tight-fitting masks. Also Read - Attention men: Stay away from these common grooming mistakes during summers

Apply a light sunscreen lotion or cream

Try a light sunscreen lotion or cream, preferably a mineral-based sunscreen that contains titanium dioxide or zinc oxide. Certain chemicals in sunscreen may wear down the integrity of rubber or elastic materials on the mask. Therefore, stick to the creams which have the above mentioned properties in them.

Make sure it is not too tight

Make sure that your mask covers your nose and mouth properly. But it shouldn’t be so tight that you end up bruising your skin. If you are using a homemade mask, loosen up the mask in order to avoid skin irritation and bruises on your face.

Avoid putting makeup under your mask

Try not to wear any makeup or foundation under your mask. This may cause your skin to break out as there is lesser circulation of the air which may lead to the chemicals present in the makeup react with your skin and lead to a lot of skin problems.

Use paper-tape or micropore tape

If you wear glasses and if they are fogging up while wearing a mask, use “paper-tape” or “micropore” tape to stick the mask across the bridge of your nose and to the cheeks. This will prevent your breath from fogging up your eye protection. This type of tape is least likely to pull or damage your skin when you remove the mask.

Wash your hands

Make sure to wash your hands with soap and water after removing your mask. And avoid touching your face especially, your eyes, mouth and nose.

Apply petroleum jelly after removing your mask

If you suffer from raw or chaffed skin then apply petroleum jelly after you are finished wearing your mask for the day. You may even apply aloe vera mask as it has anti-inflammatory properties which will help in soothing your skin.

Try to switch to a cloth mask when needed

Masks which are available in the market may hurt your ears from their tight elastic bands. Therefore, try to switch to a cloth mask with cloth ear loops which won’t cause skin burns or irritation.