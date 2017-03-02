Holi is the festival of colours. But playing with colours especially artificial colours can not only lead to skin problems but also harm your eyes and lungs. Here are precautions to prevent asthma attacks during Holi. Hence if you are playing Holi this season make sure you use natural colours and also practise safe Holi to make the most of it. However if unknowingly you ingest the colour or the colour gets into your eyes or if your skin starts to sting here are a few first-aid tips by Dr Pradip Shah consultant physician Fortis Hospital Mahim you must follow