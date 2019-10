If you are thinking about planning a right a skincare routine for yourself, make sure you have a face massaging tool in your kit. A new trend of using gemstone face rollers on face is catching up fast. Gone are the days when you have to step out of the house to get a relaxing facial massage. It can now be done in the comfort of your house with gemstone face rollers.

From celebrities to beauty enthusiasts, everyone is in favour of using a face roller. These tools help to get rid of impurities, energise the face muscles, helps getting rid of face puffiness and have anti-ageing benefits too. Facial rollers put your facial lymph system into action which tones up the complexion and lifts the skin. If you are concerned about each stone’s healing properties, we tell you what each of it can do.

Benefits of using face rollers

Face rollers have skin-benefiting properties. To start with, these tools can help in better absorption of products applied on skin. Using a face roller after a serum can double up the benefits of the serum. Face rollers also help in relaxing face muscles which in turn makes the face look brighter. Regular use can in fact make you get rid of pigmentation, dark spots and dark circles.

The major benefit of these rollers is lymphatic drainage. You must have noticed sometimes you wake up with swollen face and eyes. If you use roller on face at that time, it will help you to get rid of the trapped lymph fluid relieving you from swelling and inflammation. These also help in better blood circulation thus giving a revitalised and rejuvenated look on your face.

Types of gemstone face rollers

There are basically three different types of gemstone face rollers available—rose quartz, jade and amethyst. All three have different benefits.

Jade roller – Jade is a naturally cool crystal that helps calming the redness and swelling from the skin. Just roll it on your face in an upward direction and it will make the product seep deep inside the skin. When used over any anti-ageing skincare product, these have been proved beneficial for getting rid of fine lines and wrinkles thus, boosting anti-ageing benefits for the skin.

Rose Quartz roller – This crystal has a spiritual healing property. It’s believed that rose quartz rollers give tender love and care to skin. It also helps in calming anger thus releasing skin of any tension. It creates a great balance in skin and also strengthens blood circulation. As rose quartz is love stone, it’s believed to give loving energy to the skin.

Amethyst face roller – This one is quite famous amongst celebrities. The popularity has gone up since Kardashians have confessed their love for amethyst face rollers. Beauty and skincare experts say that this stone has a healing property that helps in healing physical ailments, hormonal imbalance, release stress and treats insomnia, calms inflammation and bring in a feeling peace and serenity.