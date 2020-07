We have always been told to apply sunscreen before we go out in the sun to protect our skin from the harmful UV rays of the sun. Sunscreens offer protection against sunburns, aging, and skin cancer. In fact, in the hot summer months, experts say that you must also apply it when you are indoors. But how safe are those lotions that you apply on your skin? Most of us never stop to think this most basic question. The FDA allows the sale of sunscreens on the assumption that the active ingredients in them are safe and effective. But their guidelines still say that safety testing is required to ensure that these ingredients are not absorbed into the body at levels above 0.5 nanograms per milliliter. But unfortunately, till now, rigorous testing of these products are not really done. Also Read - Will skin fasting give you glowing skin? Experts say a diet may be a better idea

Scientists have been studying the ingredients used in sunscreens or years now as they believe that some of them may affect hormones and cause problems including fertility issues, poor birth outcomes for babies and even cancer. Earlier this year, the research wing of FDA tested these ingredients. Researchers saw that six commonly used active ingredients are absorbed into the body and may linger for days or even weeks, in some cases. The also saw that a single application of sunscreen, as a lotion or a spray, increases the blood levels of these active ingredients beyond the FDA's threshold for determining if they need more study to be considered safe for use.

6 UV filters used in sunscreens tested

Last year, FDA testing revealed that four of the most common UV filters in chemical sunscreens, avobenzone, oxybenzone, octocrylene, and ecamsule, are absorbed by the body in substantial amounts, and can stay there for days. Besides these 4 ingredients, there are 8 more that has got the FDA worried. The agencies research wing has also tested homosalate, octisalate, and octinoxate for safety. All these ingredients are the UV filters that screen out the sun's harmful rays. They tested aerosol and pump lotions and sprays on 48 healthy adults who applied the sunscreens to 75 per cent of their bodies. The Journal of the American Medical Association published the findings.

Tests revealed high levels of oxybenzone in blood after sunscreen use

Participants applied the sunscreen just once the first day and then every two hours on days 2, 3, and 4. Researchers analysed 34 blood samples from each study participant for the initials first days of sunscreen use as well as after a week, 2 weeks and 3 weeks. They saw that the six active ingredients tested were absorbed by the body. According to researchers, blood concentrations of oxybenzone were more than 180 times the FDA’s threshold. It rose to 500 times more then what is deemed safe after 4 days of regular use.

Look for alternatives

Sunscreens are an essential part of everybody’s beauty ritual. It keeps those fine lines and wrinkles away and saves your skin from the damage caused by sun exposure. But all sunscreens are not safe. So read the label when buying one. Mineral-based sunscreens are the best, say experts. Another option is to cover your face with a cloth that has a UPF factor. These are available in the market today. You can also go for sunscreens that contain zinc oxide or titanium dioxide.