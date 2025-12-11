FDA Considers Ingredient Already Used In Europe And Asia For US Sunscreens, Here’s What You Should Know

US Sunscreens: Bemotrizinol reportedly is the only third sunscreen ingredient to be considered safe to use in children as young as 6 months, including zinc oxide and titanium dioxide.

US Sunscreens: When it comes to sunscreen, there are 16 main active ingredients approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to use in the US for making sun shield beauty products. The last time a new ingredient was added to the US list was in 1999. Interestingly, over 25 years later, the FDA on December 11 proposed Bemotrizinol (BEMT) for US sunscreens, an ingredient that is being used in many products across Europe and Asia.

FDA Considers Bemotrizinol For US Sunscreens

A statement released by the FDA revealed that this new ingredient proposed by the FDA protects against both UVA and UVB rays which could provide better sun protection. It read, "Based on the data reviewed by the FDA, bemotrizinol provides protection against both ultraviolet A and B rays, has low levels of absorption through the skin into the body, and rarely causes skin irritation." Bemotrizinol is reportedly the only third sunscreen ingredient to be considered safe to use in children as young as 6 months, including zinc oxide and titanium dioxide.

Dr. Michelle Henry, a dermatologist based in New York City, told a leading media outlet, "What makes it stand out is ... it fills a lot of the holes in the sunscreens that we have right now."

Victoria Fu, cosmetic chemist and co-founder of Chemist Confessions, added, "As sunscreen formulators, we have felt the U.S. has been decades behind in sunscreen technology because of the limited sunscreen filters available to us. But with improved consumer education, there is now a bigger-than-ever demand for better sunscreen products."

What Is Bemotrizinol (BEMT)?

Experts note that there are two types of sunscreen filters, one that is known as physical, also known as mineral, which works by blocking the sun's rays. The other type of sunscreen is chemical, which works by absorbing the sun's rays. They say that mineral sunscreen tend to feel thicker and leave a white cast on the skin. Whereas chemical sunscreens are lighter and it is more pleasant to apply and easier to wash off.

The good news about the US adding Bemotrizinol ingredient into sunscreen is that BEMT is a chemical filter that works against both UVA and UVB rays. Victoria Fu believes that the new proposal "will have a huge impact on the U.S. sunscreen industry. It is widely used internationally, excluding the U.S., because of its more efficient and stable UV protection."

Importance Of wearing Sunscreen

Sunscreen is an essential skincare product that must be a part of everyone's daily self-care routine. Using sunscreen regularly can help prevent sunburn, skin cancer and p[remature aging. Highlighting the importance of sunscreen and never underestimating the sun, celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, who was previously diagnosed with a form of skin cancer once urged fans to wear sunscreen.

At the time, Ramsay said in an Instagram post, "Grateful and so appreciative for the incredible team at The Skin Associates and their fast reactive work on removing this Basal Cell Carcinoma, thank you! Please don't forget your sunscreen this weekend. I promise you it's not a facelift! I'd need a refund..."

