Factors Contributing To Seasonal Hair Fall: 4 Ingredients To Combat It

VERIFIED

Be careful, too much of cleansing and moisturizing can worsen hair fall.

These four holistic approaches promote overall hair health and help mitigate the impact of seasonal shedding.

Hair loss and growth follow cyclic patterns throughout the year, and individuals are at various stages of this cycle at any given time. Seasonal hair loss is commonly triggered by external environmental factors such as sudden fluctuations in humidity (either too high or too low), temperature (too cold or too hot), and environmental pollution, to name a few. Dr Shuchi Arora, Head of New Product Development at Traya, shares factors that can kickstart or interrupt a specific phase of the hair growth cycle.

The Hair Growth Cycle Consists Of Growth, Transition, And Resting Phases

Hair typically enters a resting phase and remains in the state for three months or more, during which external factors like high humidity and low temperatures can prematurely trigger hair fall. About 15% of human hair is usually in this resting phase, ready to shed in the next few months. Simultaneously, new hair growth begins after this natural fall. Generally, a temporary spike in hair loss over a few weeks during the year is usual. Still, persistent hair fall beyond this would require expert guidance to identify the underlying cause(s). Understand these natural cycles, seek professional advice, and maintain healthy hair.

When Seasons Change

Some people may face allergic reactions affecting the scalp, leading to dandruff, inflammation, redness, or boils. In cases of uncontrolled inflammation, seeking medical advice is recommended, while over-the-counter anti-dandruff treatments, including ingredients like Ketoconazole, can effectively manage seasonal dandruff in other cases.

TRENDING NOW

Seasonal Hair Loss Usually Lasts 2-3 Months Until New Hair Growth Begins

If individuals experience hair loss exceeding the usual extent, it's advisable to investigate the root cause(s) and work towards a comprehensive treatment plan. Throughout this shedding phase, it's beneficial to maintain scalp health through regular oiling and massaging. Avoid chemical treatments, hair colouring, excessive use of silicone-based products, strong shampoos, and exposure to environmental pollutants. These agents have the potential to make the hair brittle, damage the cuticle, and weaken the follicles, probably leading to the loss of healthy hair in the growth phase.

Instead of relying on chemical products, it's advisable to incorporate homemade hair care rituals or select toxin-free, gentle, and organic products:

A nourishing diet enhances the health and appearance of both hair and skin. Ensure you get enough vitamins and minerals to avoid any deficiency, as this can also induce hair loss. Drink adequate water, and aim for 7-8 hours of quality sleep each night to reduce seasonal hair loss.

These holistic approaches promote overall hair health and help mitigate the impact of seasonal shedding.

You may like to read