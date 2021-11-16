- Health A-Z
- Diseases
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- News
- Videos
- MY MONEY
- AYUSH
- Home Remedies
- Beauty
- Parenting
- Photos
- Web Stories
- Coronavirus
-
Facial Feminization surgery or FFS is one of the fastest-growing areas in plastic surgery. It is done to alter the masculine facial features to give a more classically feminine shape and appearance. While the surgery is done in both males and females, it is more common among transgender patients. Studies have shown improved quality of life and mental health in transgender women undergoing facial feminization surgery. In 2020, a study by researchers from the University of Washington, Seattle, and HC Marbella International Hospital, Spain, reported good overall aesthetic outcomes leading to improved quality of life in transgender women after FFS. If you're planning to transform your face, learn know more about this surgery from an expert here.
In an article shared with TheHealthSite, Dr. Debraj Shome, Cosmetic Surgeon & Director, The Esthetic Clinics, explains all about facial feminization surgery and who can opt for it. Keep reading:
FFS involves surgical procedures that help reduce masculine facial features to a softer and more feminine look. For females having prominent forehead and or wide jaws, this surgery is termed as facial harmonization surgery.
For transgender patients, FFS has become a vital part of transitioning in their true gender and thus this surgery is also commonly referred to as facial gender confirmation surgery. Facial feminization surgery tends to include various surgical procedures like an upper third of the face, rhinoplasty, cheek implants, lips, chin and jaw contouring, reduction of Adam's apple.
If your bones have stopped growing and you are physiologically ready to undergo this change, then you are an ideal candidate for this surgery. The surgeon will take radiographs of the mandible of the wrist bones to see if the growth has stopped or not.
A good surgeon knows the difference between male and female facial skeletons and redefines the skeleton to give a more natural-looking feminine face. Remember, this is no laid down protocol for facial feminization surgery and the procedures are selected on the basis of the requirement of final results.
Follow us on