Facial Feminization Surgery Becoming Popular Among Transgender Women: What You Need To Know

For females having prominent forehead and or wide jaws, this surgery is termed as facial harmonization surgery.

Studies have shown improved quality of life and mental health in transgender women undergoing facial feminization surgery

Facial Feminization surgery or FFS is one of the fastest-growing areas in plastic surgery. It is done to alter the masculine facial features to give a more classically feminine shape and appearance. While the surgery is done in both males and females, it is more common among transgender patients. Studies have shown improved quality of life and mental health in transgender women undergoing facial feminization surgery. In 2020, a study by researchers from the University of Washington, Seattle, and HC Marbella International Hospital, Spain, reported good overall aesthetic outcomes leading to improved quality of life in transgender women after FFS. If you're planning to transform your face, learn know more about this surgery from an expert here.

In an article shared with TheHealthSite, Dr. Debraj Shome, Cosmetic Surgeon & Director, The Esthetic Clinics, explains all about facial feminization surgery and who can opt for it. Keep reading:

What is Facial Feminization surgery?

FFS involves surgical procedures that help reduce masculine facial features to a softer and more feminine look. For females having prominent forehead and or wide jaws, this surgery is termed as facial harmonization surgery.

For transgender patients, FFS has become a vital part of transitioning in their true gender and thus this surgery is also commonly referred to as facial gender confirmation surgery. Facial feminization surgery tends to include various surgical procedures like an upper third of the face, rhinoplasty, cheek implants, lips, chin and jaw contouring, reduction of Adam's apple.

Who can opt for this surgery?

If your bones have stopped growing and you are physiologically ready to undergo this change, then you are an ideal candidate for this surgery. The surgeon will take radiographs of the mandible of the wrist bones to see if the growth has stopped or not.

Facial transformation with facial feminization surgery

The male hairline is higher than female. In FFS, the hairline is moved forward and given a rounded shape through hair transplantation or scalp advance procedures.

Facial feminization surgery may also include a forehead reconstruction procedure to reshape the brow and give a feminine look. Orthopaedic plates and screws are used to fix the forehead in place.

The eyebrows of men are lower when compared to females. In a brow lift, the eyebrows are lifted above the brow ridges so that one can achieve a feminine look.

Rhinoplasty is one of the common facial feminization procedures. The male nose is big, longer, and wider and the tip is harder than a female. Thus, various specialized procedures like removing and reshaping the bone, cartilage are carried out as part of FFS, while ensuring that the nasal functions are not hampered.

Females tend to have fuller and projected cheeks than males. In FFS, the cheeks are reshaped by cutting away the bones and forming a triangle at the point of the chin. Cheeks are augmented with implants or fat harvested from other parts of the body, and it is done properly to achieve long-term results.

Even subtle changes in lips can be done by opting for dermal fillers, chin, and jaw contouring to change the wide and long appearance.

Various beautification processes like blepharoplasty to lift the sagging eyelids and remove puffy eyelids and a face and neck lift for a firmer appearance can also be done.

The last word

A good surgeon knows the difference between male and female facial skeletons and redefines the skeleton to give a more natural-looking feminine face. Remember, this is no laid down protocol for facial feminization surgery and the procedures are selected on the basis of the requirement of final results.

You may like to read