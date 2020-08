Beauty is a billion-dollar industry and the market is teeming with products that promise to give you anything from a fairer skin to a radiant glow to a younger look. But most of these products are laden with chemicals that may do more harm than good in the long run. That is why, many people now look at traditional and ancient beauty practices that offer a natural way to radiant beauty. Cultures around the world have used beauty therapies since ancient times. Most of these are proven and the results are often amazing. One such procedure is facial cupping. It has now caught the attention of beauty enthusiasts and the results are just amazing. Also Read - Malaika Arora uses this natural ingredient to keep her ‘extremely sensitive’ skin fresh all day long

What cupping does for you

Cupping is an ancient therapy that uses suction cups on skin to promote circulation and sooth muscles. It is used for the whole body. But you can use it specifically for the face too. In facial cupping, small suction cups are place on your facial skin and then glided over your entire face. This increases the flow of oxygen to the facial skin and gives you a radiant glow. It generates a vacuum for facial tissue rejuvenation and boosts collagen levels by stimulating skin cells. It tones your facial skin and makes it smooth. This procedure can even fade away fine lines and wrinkles and give your skin a healthy and natural glow.

Side-effects of facial cupping therapy

This is a relatively safe procedure with very few side-effects. But some people may experience side-effects like dizziness, nausea, slight burns or bruises and cold sweats. You may also experience adverse reactions if you perform this procedure on injured, burnt or broken skin. People with sensitive skin may also suffer an allergic reaction. It is always better to consult a dermatologist before starting this procedure to be on the safe side.

A DIY guide to facial cupping

You can easily perform this beauty procedure by yourself at home. You just need to get a few basics right. There are now home kits available in the market. Read the instructions carefully before starting. Try not to do this for more than 10 minutes at a time. Always consult your doctor before starting this procedure.

Here is a step-by-step guide to facial cupping at home.

Cleanse your face with a mild cleanser.

Apply essential therapeutic oil like jojoba oil all over your face in a gentle massaging motion.

Take a suction cup and place it on your facial skin.

You will soon feel a pulling sensation on your skin. When you do so, glide the suction cup to other areas of your face.

Start from middle of the face and then move outwards.

A word of caution

Though, you can perform this procedure at home all by yourself, be careful and follow instructions. Any mistake may damage your skin. Remember that your facial skin is very sensitive.