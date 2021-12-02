Face Yoga For Glowing Skin: Does It Work?

Just like a workout is necessary for the body to reduce diseases and maintain a healthy lifestyle, your face also requires some exercise. Read on.

Face yoga has been shown to improve the structural appearance of your face by strengthening the muscles of the cheekbones and the face. Research has proven it effective in promoting glowing skin. There are "N" number of benefits people can achieve through face yoga.

How effective is face yoga for maintaining a healthy and glowing skin? We asked Akanksha Vishnoi, Director,Yes Madam. She replied, "I would rate it 10 out of 10." For the unversed, Yes Madam is a tech enabled Beauty & Wellness platform providing various treatment for skin and hair services at home.

She also answers some of the FAQs about face yoga. Excerpts follow

Is face yogasafe for everyone?

Obviously, as it's absolutely natural and non-toxic, it's safe for everyone. Just like a workout is necessary for the body to reduce diseases and maintain a healthy lifestyle, your face also requires some exercise to maintain a healthy and glowing skin. In the gym, we work hard over our bodies, flexing, lifting, and clenching muscles to maintain them tight and powerful. I feel that activating and strengthening the facial muscles as well, may help us preserve our features and flexibility, and make us appear years younger. It's good if face exercises begin at a young age.

These days, many people are going for face-lift to tighten their sagging skin. Can face yoga be a non-surgical option?

Cosmetic surgery intends to promote a person's self-esteem and confidence by improving their look. Any feature of the face or body can be treated with cosmetic surgery. Celebs or common people, opting cosmetic surgery is a personal choice but yes, these days face yoga is trending because face yoga is a developing phenomenon that promises to provide skin-lifting results without the need of surgery, needles, or even costly skin-care products.

Best face yoga poses according to you.

Well, there are many kinds of face yoga that serve different purposes but my personal favourites that I do every day are: Tension relief, Eye circles, Brow smoother, Neck massage, Jaw unlocker, Face tapping etc. All of these are very easy and effective.

Do you have anything you wish to add?

Simply be comfortable in your own skin, but never neglect the effect of self-grooming and skin care as part of self-love. Your face skin demands the same level of attention and care as the rest of your body. Be conscious of what works best for you, but don't stop performing facial exercises or yoga because they are essential for long-term results.