Fruits are loaded with essential minerals and vitamins. Regular consumption of fruits will boost overall health and also give you beautiful, clear and radiant skin. But did you know that you can also apply fruits on your face to look beautiful? There are many beauty products that use fruits as a base. But these products also contain harmful chemicals. So the best option for you may be to make your own beauty mask at home. All you need are a few seasonal fruits. And, of course, you will have to clean and exfoliate your face before applying the packs. It is an easy and inexpensive way to get a real beauty boost.

Let us take a look at a few fruity facial packs that you can easily make in your home.

Papaya and honey face pack

Papaya is loaded with vitamin A and papain. It helps to exfoliate and remove dead cells. It can also make skin tone lighter and fade away fine lines, scars and blemishes. It works as a moisturizer and makes your skin brighter and better.

Directions: Take half a cup of papaya and blend it. Mix 1 teaspoon of honey to the paste and apply on your skin. Wash it off after about 15 minutes with cold water. You will be surprised by the difference it makes. It gives you a healthy glow and makes your skin super soft. It is perfect for people with normal to dry skin. Use it once a week.

Banana Face Pack

Banana is rich in vitamins B6 and C, which boosts skin elasticity and integrity. Antioxidants in bananas fight the damage caused by free radicals and vitamin A keeps your skin moisturised.

Directions: Mash half a banana and add ½ teaspoon of honey and 1 teaspoon lemon juice to it. Apply this mixture to your clean face. Leave it on for half an hour and he wash it off with cold water. This is a great pack for people with oily skin. It also helps prevent acne outbreak.

Orange Peel Face Pack

You can use orange pulp and the rind to make your fruit pack. It will open your pores and clean your skin. This is a great treatment for blackheads. People with oily skin must try out this pack.

Directions: Take the peel of 3 oranges, beak it into small bits and dry. Grind them to a fine powder. Now Take 2 teaspoon of this powder, add 1 tablespoon yogurt and 1 teaspoon honey to it. Apply on your clean face. Wash off after 30 minutes. Use once a week.