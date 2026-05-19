Experts say eating grapes daily may help protect skin from the sun

Following a breakthrough investigation scientists claim that daily grape consumption may support the skin's natural defence against UV damage potentially helping reduce sun related stress and improve resilience naturally.

Written By: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Published : May 19, 2026 2:00 PM IST

Grapes. (Image: AI Generated)

A single serving of grapes can do more than just satisfy your sweet cravings. Researchers have found that individuals who consume grapes daily may have a bit of protection against UV damage by activating the protective genes associated with healthier and stronger skin. The study published in ACS Nutrition Science follows previous clinical studies indicating that grapes can boost the skin's ability to withstand ultraviolet (UV) radiation in almost 30 to 50 per cent of individuals.

Grapes and skin health

In the study volunteers were asked to eat the approximate equivalent of three servings of whole grapes a day for two weeks. The team then compared gene expression in the participants' skin before and after eating the grapes both in the presence and absence of low levels of UV radiation.

Results showed that the genes in the skin changed significantly after the grapes were consumed. Scientists noted that each participant began the study with their own combination of gene expression which changed after eating grapes and UV exposure.

Interestingly while each participant responded differently, people who consumed grapes showed a consistent alteration of gene expression in all subjects. This indicates that the effect of grapes on skin might be universal but could vary from person to person.

Improved skin barrier and decreased stress

The findings further showed that the change in gene expression was more towards keratinisation and cornification. These are natural processes which help to reinforce the outer barrier of the skin from damage caused by the environment.

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Malondialdehyde an indicator of oxidative stress was also considered as part of the study that rose following UV exposure. Additionally a marker of oxidative stress in the skin was lowered in participants who ate the grapes. Premature ageing, inflammation and damage to the skin are linked to oxidative stress. When this stress response is reduced grapes may help the skin to resist the damaging UV rays.

Scientists call grapes a superfood

The study is significant because it substantiates the idea that grapes are a "superfood" said John Pezzuto, PhD, Dean of the College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences at Western New England University. "We are now certain that grapes act as a superfood and mediate a nutrigenomic response in humans," he said.

He also said that the changes seen in the skin were the same in other organs like the liver, muscles, kidneys and even the brain. "We observed this with the largest organ of the body, the skin. The changes in gene expression indicated improvements in skin health. But beyond skin, it is nearly certain that grape consumption affects gene expression in other somatic tissues of the body such as liver, muscle, kidney and even brain," Pezzuto explained. "This helps us to understand how consumption of a whole food, in this case grapes, affects our overall health. It's very exciting to be working in the post-genomics era where we can finally start to employ functional genomics and actually visualize complex matrices indicative of nutrigenomic responses."

Disclaimer: This content is for informational purposes only and is not medical advice. Eating grapes does not replace sunscreen, protective clothing or professional skincare guidance.