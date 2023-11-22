Expert Speaks: 8 Simple Ways To Protect Your Hair When Using CPAP Mask

Expert Speaks: 8 Simple Ways To Protect Your Hair When Using CPAP

A question you might now have is: How do I protect my hair from a CPAP mask? Dr. Sibasish Dey, The Head of Medical Affairs, South Asia, ResMed provides some tips to help protect your hair while using your CPAP mask.

We have all woken up with bedhead some time or the other but when it comes to people using a CPAP mask while sleeping, hair protection becomes a concern. If you're a CPAP user, you might worry about a certain type of bedhead CPAP hair. While it's not widely discussed as a common inconvenience of CPAP, you might be familiar with the experience of waking up with hair dents.

What is a CPAP (continuous positive airway pressure) mask? This device is recommended by doctors for patients suffering from sleep apnea, sinusitis and pollen allergies. This machine ensures good sleep, keeps the airways open and supplies enough oxygen that the patients requires. This mask can reduce health issues like stroke or heart diseases.

While using this device, people usually ask: How do I protect my hair from a CPAP mask? Dr. Sibasish Dey, The Head of Medical Affairs, South Asia, ResMed provides some tips to help protect your hair while using your CPAP mask.

TRENDING NOW

Here Are 8 Doctor Recommended Tips

Here's how you can protect your hair:

Try A Head Wrap Or Bonnet

Some CPAP users prefer to wear a hair cap underneath their headgear to help prevent any hair dents or damage due to friction. People who use CPAP regularly, also rely on head caps, bonnets and head wraps.

Add Some Padding

Padding can be a good alternative for those looking for an extra layer of protection without wrapping their whole head. This can prevent rubbing and pulling of hair. You can find these soft wraps online or try using a bit of fabric or towel you have at home.

You may like to read

Keep Your Hair Loose

If you have long hair and prefer to tie it up while wearing your CPAP mask, make sure you keep it loose. Tight hair styles can risk more breakage and also make your hair strands weak.

Find The Right Fit

Getting the right mask fit is key to CPAP therapy. You might need to do some trial and error, but your hair will thank you for it. Try different sizes and fits. Make sure you follow the user guide as it contains instructions on how to properly fit your mask and headgear. You can visit the website/YouTube channel for mask-fitting videos too. Our friendly sleep coaches can also assist you with finding the right fit.

Replace Your Mask As Recommended

If your CPAP mask is uncomfortable, you can easily replace it. Make sure it is neither too loose nor too tight. Always refer to the user manual for more information or consult your doctor if you feel it is time to change the mask.

Keep It Clean

Regularly clean your CPAP mask and headgear to avoid oil and dirt buildup on headgear. Make sure to follow the guidelines while washing the mask. You can also visit the YouTube channel to view step-by-step videos on how to clean and maintain your mask.

Choose Your Mask Carefully

When choosing your mask and headgear, consider different factors that may impact your hair, such as the softness of the material, headgear placement and your typical sleeping position. If you know you toss and turn while sleeping, you might want to try a design with a smaller profile and slimmer straps, such as the AirFitTM N30 nasal cradle CPAP mask or AirFitTM P10 nasal pillows CPAP mask.

Enjoy the peace of mind knowing that while treating your sleep apnea, you can keep your hair looking fabulous. Sleep well, breathe easy, and know you've shown your hair the care it deserves!